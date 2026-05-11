Astrotech Corporation Receives ECAC/EU G1 Certification of Trace Detection in Aviation Security

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) announced today that its 1st Detect TRACER 1000 system has achieved ECAC/EU G1 approval, meeting the highest European standards for aviation security. This approval reflects compliance with the European Civil Aviation Conference (“ECAC”) and European Commission requirements for trace detection systems, supporting enhanced security for airline passengers.

“Aviation security requires a balance of screening speed and detection certainty,” commented Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Achieving ECAC approval and EU G1 certification validates our ability to deliver that balance. By bringing laboratory-grade mass spectrometry to the checkpoint, the TRACER 1000 provides the definitive molecular identification needed to reduce false alarms and keep passenger lines moving. Furthermore, our expandable threat library ensures that airports stay ahead of tomorrow's risks—not just reacting to them.”

The TRACER 1000 system is a field proven mass spectrometry solution with systems deployed in 16 countries worldwide. As the threat landscape evolves to include new, complex materials, the TRACER 1000 strengthens a layered security approach by providing the molecular certainty to help adapt to emerging risks, resolve alarms within operational timelines, and protect the traveling public and supply chain operations.

About 1st Detect

Based in Austin, Texas, 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for security and detection markets. A subsidiary of Astrotech Corporation, the company's TRACER 1000 ETD® and TRACER 1000 NTD™ systems deliver laboratory-grade performance in portable designs built for real-world environments.

For more information, visit https://1stdetect.com.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation is an instrumentation company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening.

develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening. AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the processing of agriculture products.

designs process analyzers tailored to the processing of agriculture products. Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing. BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions. EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental GC-MS for on-site testing of air, water and soil.





Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These factors include, but are not limited to, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east, the Company’s use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Scott Bartley

Interim Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation

(512) 485-9530

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director, Darrow Associates

(214) 597-8200 mkreps@darrowir.com