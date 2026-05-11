Ahead of May 14 Hearing, College of Commercial Arbitrators Raises Concerns Over Government Actions Targeting Law Firms

Austin, TX, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit prepares to hear oral arguments on May 14 in Perkins Coie LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice et al., the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA) is raising concerns about the broader implications of government actions targeting law firms and their clients.

The case centers on Executive Orders directing federal agencies to take adverse actions against certain law firms, including limiting access to federal contracts and security clearances based on the clients they represent. Lower courts have enjoined those orders as unconstitutional, and the D.C. Circuit will now consider the government’s appeal.

The CCA recently filed an amicus curiae brief in support of the lower court decisions, emphasizing that the issues at stake extend beyond the legal profession and have significant implications for the independence of dispute resolution in the business community.

“Arbitration depends on the rule of law,” said Stephen S. Strick, President of the College of Commercial Arbitrators. “When government action raises concerns about whether lawyers can represent clients without fear of retaliation, it has ripple effects across the entire system of dispute resolution.”

Commercial arbitration relies on independent legal advocacy and neutral decision-makers. The CCA’s brief highlights that pressures placed on law firms may also affect arbitrators, many of whom practice within those firms, and could influence both the perception and reality of neutrality in resolving disputes.

Dana Welch, Immediate Past President of the CCA and a principal contributor to the organization’s amicus curiae brief, noted that these issues carry broader public consequences. “This is not just about large law firms or high-profile cases,” Welch said. “The independence of lawyers and decision-makers is fundamental to ensuring that individuals and businesses alike can rely on fair and impartial resolution of disputes.”

Welch has also authored a forthcoming commentary exploring these issues in greater depth.

Expert Availability

The following CCA leaders are available for media interviews ahead of the May 14 hearing:

Stephen S. Strick , President, College of Commercial Arbitrators

, President, College of Commercial Arbitrators Dana Welch, Immediate Past President, College of Commercial Arbitrators, and a principal contributor to the CCA’s amicus curiae brief

They can speak to:

The legal and constitutional issues raised by the case

The potential impact on law firms, clients, and legal advocacy

Broader implications for arbitration and dispute resolution

Why the CCA filed an amicus curiae brief and what is at stake

The CCA’s amicus curiae brief is available here.

About the College of Commercial Arbitrators (CCA)

Founded in 2001, the CCA is an exclusive, invitation-only organization that promotes excellence in commercial arbitration, both in the U.S. and internationally. CCA Fellows possess the professional training, experience, and judgment to handle the most complex and challenging arbitration assignments. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, CCA makes unique and significant contributions to the field of commercial dispute resolution. For more information or to find an arbitrator, visit https://www.ccarbitrators.org.