ASUS and Republic of Gamers to Showcase Next-Generation AI and 20 Years of Gaming Innovation at Computex 2026

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Advancing AI: Guided by its vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities, ASUS advances its AI strategy to enable scalable, real-world applications

Guided by its vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities, ASUS advances its AI strategy to enable scalable, real-world applications End-to-end experience: At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience AI scenarios across enterprise, creator, healthcare, and everyday computing

At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience AI scenarios across enterprise, creator, healthcare, and everyday computing ROG 20-year milestone: A showcase celebrating 20 years of gaming innovation, featuring ROG Lab–inspired experimental zones at the ROG booth







TORONTO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced their booth showcases at Computex 2026, set to spotlight their latest innovations in an immersive on-site experience. The showcases highlight ASUS’s continued advancement in intelligent computing across enterprise and consumer ecosystems, as well as ROG’s 20-year milestone in gaming innovation and design evolution.

The exhibition will take place from June 2–5, 2026, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (GMT+8) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (4F). The ASUS booth will be located at M0820, while the ROG booth will be at M0504.

ASUS booth (M0820)

At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities, where AI is integrated across infrastructure, enterprise platforms, and intelligent edge systems. The showcase demonstrates how ASUS enables end-to-end AI adoption across industries and everyday computing, delivering scalable, practical solutions for businesses and users alike, with a focus on more efficient, sustainable AI computing:

AI Infrastructure / Cloud: The foundation for enterprise-scale AI adoption, featuring scalable AI servers and integrated systems such as the ASUS AI POD, delivering the compute, systems, and orchestration needed to power modern workloads across data center environments and distributed enterprise ecosystems.

The foundation for enterprise-scale AI adoption, featuring scalable AI servers and integrated systems such as the ASUS AI POD, delivering the compute, systems, and orchestration needed to power modern workloads across data center environments and distributed enterprise ecosystems. AI On Premise : Solutions that enable workflow automation and intelligent orchestration through enterprise AI agents.

: Solutions that enable workflow automation and intelligent orchestration through enterprise AI agents. Sustainable AI: Enables continuous, AI-driven optimization to improve enterprise efficiency and sustainability outcomes.

The ASUS vision also extends to AI at the edge/IoT, delivering real-time intelligent computing solutions that bring AI closer to users and devices across diverse environments. These capabilities span multiple application domains:

Workspace AI: AI-enabled devices and systems for modern productivity.

AI-enabled devices and systems for modern productivity. Industrial AI: Edge AI systems and industrial computing solutions enabling intelligent operations.

Edge AI systems and industrial computing solutions enabling intelligent operations. Everyday AI: Human-centric AI experiences across PCs, desktops, and connected devices.

Human-centric AI experiences across PCs, desktops, and connected devices. Creator AI: ProArt ecosystem supporting AI-driven creative workflows.

ProArt ecosystem supporting AI-driven creative workflows. Healthcare AI: Intelligent tools supporting diagnostics, monitoring, and care accessibility.

Intelligent tools supporting diagnostics, monitoring, and care accessibility. Gaming AI: AI-enhanced gaming systems and devices delivering improved performance and immersion.





ROG Booth (M0504)

At the ROG booth, visitors are invited to celebrate 20 years of gaming innovation through an immersive showcase inspired by the experimental spirit of ROG Lab, exploring new frontiers of gaming experience where AI is also being integrated to support more powerful creative tools and enhanced gameplay.

ROG will present a dedicated 20th-anniversary showcase featuring a legacy exhibition that highlights its journey of engineering excellence, design evolution, and community-driven innovation. The showcase will also introduce the ROG 20th-anniversary special edition, a flagship collection that combines performance engineering with commemorative design elements that reflect ROG’s legacy and next-generation engineering.

Visitors can also participate in an on-site PC DIY experience, offering hands-on interaction with ROG hardware and customization culture.

The experience extends into experimental zones — including Future Gamer, Codeverse, Humanlink, APEX Craft, Illumotion, and Mechano — each exploring new dimensions of gaming, creativity, interaction, and immersive technology.

Prior to the booth showcase, ROG will host a Press Event & Party at Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei on June 1, from 5:00 to 10:00 PM (GMT+8).

About Computex

Computex Taipei is one of the world’s leading ICT and IoT exhibitions, bringing together global brands, startups, and technology leaders across the full innovation ecosystem. Co-organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), Computex serves as a key platform for showcasing advancements in hardware, software, and AI-driven solutions, supported by Taiwan’s strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

PRESS CONTACTS

Redoine Taoussi

Senior Public Relations Manager





NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ROG Homepage: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS AI: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/

Everyday AI: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/everyday-ai/

Workplace AI: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/workspace-ai/

Creator AI: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/creator-ai/

AI Infrastructure: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/ai-infrastructure/

Industrial AI: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/ai/industrial-ai/

ASUS Store: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/store/

ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops-group/

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus_rog

ASUS Global News: https://www.asus.com/news

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus



About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6c770a7-84a0-4593-9bbf-76dc1a93ace7



