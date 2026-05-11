FibroBiologics Advancing Development of a Fibroblast Treatment for Hantavirus

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending focused on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced a strategic expansion of its fibroblast-based platform to target Hantavirus. Building on existing preclinical work in treating acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the major cause of lethality in COVID-19 patients, FibroBiologics is expanding its therapeutic platform to encompass Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which causes similar terminal lung damage and inflammatory cascade as severe COVID-related ARDS.

HPS is a rare but severe respiratory illness generally transmitted through contact with infected rodents. The disease progresses rapidly, causing severe pulmonary edema and multi-organ failure, with mortality rates exceeding 35-40%, even in clinical settings. Currently, there are no approved antiviral therapies or disease-modifying treatments for HPS, leaving patients dependent on supportive care. The pathophysiology of HPS involves uncontrolled inflammatory responses, endothelial barrier dysfunction, and progressive pulmonary fibrosis, mechanisms that FibroBiologics' fibroblast platform is specifically designed to modulate. Patients surviving acute HPS frequently develop chronic complications including pulmonary fibrosis, reduced lung capacity, and long-term respiratory impairment.

Preclinical studies in ARDS models have demonstrated that fibroblasts can reduce excessive inflammatory signaling, restore endothelial barrier integrity, and promote tissue repair, precisely the pathogenic processes that characterize severe Hantavirus disease. The terminal lung damage observed in critical HPS cases mirrors the acute respiratory failure seen in ARDS, making FibroBiologics' fibroblast platform uniquely positioned to address this unmet need. The company believes its therapeutic approach, which leverages the immunomodulatory and regenerative properties of fibroblasts, can counteract the hyperinflammatory state and tissue destruction inherent to HPS.

FibroBiologics is now evaluating its fibroblast platform in Hantavirus disease models, with particular emphasis on inflammatory cytokine modulation and endothelial permeability reduction. The company plans to initiate exploratory discussions with regulatory authorities to establish a development pathway toward clinical evaluation in HPS patients.

Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics said, "HPS represents one of the most severe and under-addressed viral respiratory threats facing global health today. We believe our fibroblast platform has the ability to control cytokine storms and restore lung architecture in ARDS patients. The disease mechanisms in HPS are strikingly similar to those in ARDS, and we believe fibroblast-based therapeutics could offer genuine hope where currently there is none. We are advancing the development of a fibroblast treatment for HPS, recognizing that every advancement in our understanding of fibroblast immunomodulation and regenerative capacity brings us closer to therapies that could change outcomes for patients worldwide.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, FibroBiologics' fibroblast platform being uniquely positioned to address HPS, including being able to leverage the immunomodulatory and regenerative properties of fibroblasts to counteract the hyperinflammatory state and tissue destruction inherent to HPS, plans for, and the anticipated timing of the initiation and completion of, FibroBiologics’ current and future preclinical studies and research and development programs, the robustness, progress, and momentum of FibroBiologics’ research and development program, the potential of product candidates as scalable platform technologies, the potential indications for FibroBiologics’ programs, and plans for, and the timing of, regulatory filings. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics’ R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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info@fibrobiologics.com

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Nic Johnson

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fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

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Russo Partners

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Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com