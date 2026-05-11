VisionWave Holdings, Inc. to Host Exclusive Investor Events at BiCE Ristorante and at Mar-a-Lago Beach Club in Palm Beach, Florida

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Wave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) ("Vision Wave" or the "Company"), a technology holding company, today announced that it will host two private investor events in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 and Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The Company will host an investor dinner at BiCE Ristorante Palm Beach followed by an investor luncheon at Mar-a-Lago Beach Club in Palm Beach the next day. Both events are private and attendance is by invitation only.

The events are expected to include accredited investors, family offices, strategic advisors, business leaders, government officials and invited guests from the finance and media sectors. Senior management of VisionWave will provide updates regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, growth opportunities, and long-term business objectives.

“We look forward to engaging with shareholders and prospective investors in an intimate setting to discuss the Company’s vision, operational progress, and future opportunities in the defense sector,” said Doug Davis, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave.

About Vision Wave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company’s website is https://www.vwav.inc/.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities of Vision Wave Holdings, Inc. The investor events described herein are private, invitation-only, and restricted to accredited investors and invited guests. Participation in such events does not constitute an offer or sale of securities. Participation in such events does not constitute an offer or sale of securities, nor does it create any obligation or expectation of future investment opportunities. Any future offering of securities by Vision Wave, if made, will be conducted solely in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws, including the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The events will be held at commercial venues and private club facilities. References to Mar-a-Lago Beach Club are made solely to identify the location and do not imply any endorsement by, or affiliation with, any political figure or organization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, growth initiatives, investor engagement activities, and strategic plans including the timing and success of technology integrations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including changes in market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, technology integration risks, intellectual property matters, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Vision Wave undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc • Website: www.vwav.inc