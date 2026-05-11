Rapid7 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, today announced that the company will be presenting at the following conferences:

The J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Rapid7 investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, trusted to advance organizations’ cyber resilience. Open and extensible, the Rapid7 Command Platform integrates security data, enriching it with AI, threat intelligence, and 25 years of expertise and innovation to reduce risk and disrupt attackers. As a recognized leader in preemptive managed detection and response (MDR), Rapid7 unifies exposure and detection to transform the cybersecurity operations of more than 11,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Matthew Wells

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277