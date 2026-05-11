Odysight.ai Signs CRADA With U.S. Navy to Advance AI-Driven Visual Sensing Supporting Condition-Based Maintenance Operations

Ramat Gan, Israel, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai® Inc. (NASDAQ/TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI/ML-driven visual sensing solutions for predictive and conditions-based maintenance (CBM+), announced today the execution of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst (NAWCAD), part of the U.S. Navy.

This CRADA establishes a formal collaboration to advance next-generation visual sensing and AI/ML technologies designed to enhance readiness across the U.S. Navy’s fleet. By combining Odysight.ai’s proprietary computer vision and machine learning capabilities with NAWCAD’s operational expertise and test infrastructure, this partnership is expected to accelerate validation, optimization, and transition of AI-enabled maintenance solutions into operational environments.

Focusing initially on carrier arresting cables, the technology is designed to support increased operational availability of the world’s most advanced power projection platforms. It can also enable more effective allocation of human capital across the U.S. Navy’s fleet, helping save time, money, and resources. Both parties expect the collaboration to increase fleet availability, reduce unscheduled maintenance events, and improve maintenance planning and accuracy across mission-critical systems.

“This agreement marks an important step in advancing AI-driven visual sensing in mission-critical defense environments,” said Yehu Ofer, Odysight.ai CEO. “Our collaboration with NAWCAD validates our platform and supports a transition toward condition-based monitoring across U.S. Navy systems. This is the first step, laying the foundation for expansion into fixed and rotary wing aircraft, ground vehicles, and more. We expect this to further strengthen fleet-wide, long-term sustainment capabilities.”

Odysight.ai’s unique platform leverages miniature ruggedized visual sensors installed in hard-to-access, safety-critical locations, enabling continuous internal, high-resolution visual monitoring with real-time AI/ML edge-based analytics to detect anomalies and identify early-stage degradation and performance deviations before failure occurs. This collaboration provides a pathway to refine these capabilities within mission-relevant conditions while demonstrating scalability across broader defense sectors.

This step reinforces Odysight.ai’s position at the forefront of AI-powered visual sensing for mission-critical maintenance and supports its strategy to expand adoption of predictive maintenance technologies within the U.S. defense ecosystem.

About Odysight.ai®

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company’s technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of War and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding the collaboration with the U.S. Navy and future applications of Company technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) our ability to scale up our operations, including market acceptance and large-scale adoption of our vision-based sensor products, (ii) the amount and timing of future sales and our long and unpredictable sales cycles, (iii) our ability to maintain product quality and performance at an acceptable cost and meet technical and quality specifications, (iv) our ability to accurately estimate the future supply and demand for our solutions and changes to various factors in our supply chain, (v) the market for adoption of vision-based sensor technologies, (vi) compliance with existing laws and regulations and regulatory developments in the United States, Israel, and other jurisdictions, including trade control laws, export authorizations and safety regulations, (vii) our plans and ability to obtain, maintain, and protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of patent terms, and our ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others, (viii) the need to hire additional personnel and our ability to attract and retain such personnel, including key members of our senior management, (ix) our estimates regarding expenses, backlog, future revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing, (x) our dependence on third parties, including suppliers and strategic partners, (xi) our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues, and the impact if order volumes from existing or anticipated customers do not meet expectations (xii) our financial performance and history of operating losses, (xiii) the growth of regulatory requirements and incentives, (xiv) the incorporation of artificial intelligence, or AI, and machine learning, or ML, into our products, (xv) risks related to product liability claims or product recalls, (xvi) cybersecurity risks and potential data security breaches, (xvii) the overall global economic environment and trade tensions, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions, (xviii) challenges and risks related to sales to government entities and highly regulated organizations, (xix) the impact of competition and new technologies, (xx) limitations and exclusivity provisions in our customer agreements and restrictions on the use of intellectual property, (xxi) our ability to ensure that our solutions interoperate with a variety of hardware and software platforms, (xxii) our plans to continue to invest in research and develop technology for new products, (xxiii) our plans to potentially acquire complementary businesses, (xxiv) the impact of future pandemics on our business and on the business of our customers, (xxv) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (xxvi) security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm our business, including due to the security situation in Israel; and military conflicts with Iran and terrorist organizations, (xxvii) the increased expenses and requirements associated with being a listed public company on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq and (xxviii) risks associated with our dual listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, including price volatility, liquidity and regulatory requirements. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2026, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@Odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal, MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com