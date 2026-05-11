Cruise Ship Virus Outbreaks Highlight Massive Emerging Demand for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ SteraMist Technology

FREDERICK, Md., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced that as a potentially contagious virus outbreak continues to spread aboard cruise ships and in public facilities worldwide, the investment case for advanced large-scale disinfection technologies is rapidly strengthening — potentially creating a major long-term growth opportunity for TOMI Environmental and its SteraMist iHP brand.

Recent reports of norovirus outbreaks aboard cruise ships sickening more than 100 passengers and crew members have once again exposed the vulnerability of high-density travel environments to infectious disease transmission. At the same time, growing public concern surrounding hantavirus outbreaks and broader pandemic preparedness is accelerating demand for scalable, hospital-grade decontamination solutions.

Industry observers believe these events may represent a major inflection point for the global disinfection industry — one that could significantly benefit companies with validated, large-scale rapid-response technologies already deployed in healthcare, transportation, defense, aerospace, and commercial environments.

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ SteraMist platform was originally developed under a DARPA-related U.S. defense initiative and utilizes ionized hydrogen peroxide technology designed to disinfect air and surfaces rapidly while minimizing downtime. The company has highlighted the technology’s effectiveness in high-risk environments ranging from hospitals and pharmaceutical facilities to cruise ships and transportation systems.

Importantly, TOMI has already publicly called upon cruise lines to adopt hospital-grade decontamination protocols following ongoing maritime outbreaks, positioning SteraMist as a proactive infection prevention solution for the cruise industry.

Cruise Industry Faces Mounting Pressure to Restore Passenger Confidence

For cruise operators, hotels, airlines, and large hospitality providers, infection outbreaks increasingly represent not only a health issue — but a reputational and financial crisis.

Consumers are becoming dramatically more aware of sanitation standards following COVID-19 and recurring viral outbreaks. Industry analysts believe travel operators may soon be forced to market advanced disinfection measures as a competitive differentiator in order to reassure passengers and protect occupancy rates.

A cruise line able to advertise that cabins, dining areas, and common spaces are routinely disinfected using hospital-grade SteraMist technology could potentially gain a significant trust advantage with travelers increasingly concerned about exposure risks.

The same dynamic may extend across:

Hotels and resorts

Airports and transportation hubs

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Schools and universities

Sports arenas and entertainment venues

Government buildings and military facilities





As outbreaks become more frequent and public awareness grows, the market may increasingly shift from reactive cleaning toward continuous, proactive decontamination infrastructure.

Pandemic Preparedness No Longer Seen as a Temporary Trend

The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed how governments, corporations, and consumers think about infection prevention.

What was once viewed as emergency spending is now becoming embedded operational infrastructure.

TOMI’s SteraMist technology has already been deployed across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, and biohazard remediation. The company has also recently highlighted SteraMist’s role in hantavirus remediation and hazardous environmental cleanup applications.

With recurring outbreaks continuing to dominate headlines, investors are increasingly beginning to recognize that infectious disease mitigation may represent a durable, long-term secular growth trend rather than a temporary pandemic-era phenomenon.

A Potential Category Leader in Large-Scale Decontamination

Unlike traditional manual cleaning systems, SteraMist utilizes ionized hydrogen peroxide mist designed to penetrate hard-to-reach surfaces and enclosed spaces efficiently. The technology has been positioned by the company as a scalable, rapid-deployment disinfection solution for complex commercial environments.

As public health concerns intensify globally, TOMI Environmental Solutions may be uniquely positioned at the intersection of:

Infection prevention

Hospitality safety

Transportation sanitation

Pandemic preparedness

Biosecurity infrastructure

Environmental remediation





Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, commented, “The key question may no longer be whether large-scale disinfection demand will grow — but rather which companies are best positioned to capture the next wave of institutional adoption. With cruise ship outbreaks once again dominating headlines, the global market may be approaching another major wake-up call which could become a transformational growth catalyst for our Company.”

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to potential opportunities for TOMI’s products and services in the event of pandemic or virus outbreaks in public venues. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Zach Nevas/John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com