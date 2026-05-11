Streamex Corp. Provides May 2026 Shareholder Update

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today re-released the following update to shareholders outlining recent operational progress, platform development, and the Company’s strategic outlook.

Dear Shareholders,

The past quarter has been a period of foundational progress. Following our April update, we want to share where the business stands today and how we are thinking about the opportunity ahead.

The Opportunity

Industry estimates project the market for tokenized real-world assets at roughly $16 trillion by 2030. The shift from legacy financial rails to blockchain-based settlement, custody, and distribution is one of the largest infrastructure transitions underway in finance, and commodities, a multi-trillion-dollar global market, are among the asset classes best suited to move on-chain. Streamex was built specifically for this opportunity, and we believe we are well-positioned to lead it.

Streamex as a Platform

The Streamex platform is an end-to-end ecosystem for tokenized commodities, operating as both the technology infrastructure and the issuer of the products that run on it. The platform is highly scalable and powers issuance, custody integration, compliance, and on-chain settlement; Streamex gives investors direct exposure to commodity-backed, yield-bearing assets. Owning the full stack means every product launch validates and strengthens the platform that supports the next, ultimately creating a multifaceted growth strategy for the Streamex shareholders.

GLDY is the first product and the proof point. NAV continues to track the gold price, the first dividend has been paid to holders, and the first attestation is in process. The infrastructure that supports GLDY is live, auditable, and proven, and the foundation that every subsequent product will be built on. We expect the marginal cost and time to launch each subsequent product to be meaningfully lower than the cost of issuing the first.

Our work ahead is twofold. First, continue to grow GLDY by expanding its use cases, distribution, and AUM. Second, extend the same platform across the broader commodities universe, including silver, copper, oil and gas, royalties, streams, and beyond. Each additional product will compound the value of the platform, and the roster of issuable commodity-backed assets is long.

Market Activity

We want to address recent market activity directly. STEX has experienced downward price pressure in recent months, and we are aware that some shareholders expected GLDY AUM to grow on a faster timeline. We’ve proven that the model and product works, but we hit some early operational hiccups that may have slowed initial growth. These included an integration issue with our KYC vendor that delayed onboarding of some investors. That issue has been resolved, and backlogged signups are now being worked on by a new dedicated sales and service team. The pipeline continues to grow, and we now expect to see steady growth in GLDY’s AUM in the coming months.

Distribution & Increased Functionality

The most important operational work currently underway is the expansion of our secondary trading and distribution infrastructure, which is what will drive the next phase of AUM growth. SWAP-dealer relationships have been started, that will further simplify the custody and purchase pathway for ETFs. Instant liquidity rails are being put in place for instant minting and redemption of GLDY which means instant settlement, or T+0. This is supported by relationships with leading institutional market makers and decentralized liquidity venues. Alongside that, we are continuing to build out secondary-trading infrastructure for GLDY, including a permissioned secondary-trading venue, to support liquidity, price discovery, and broader access alongside traditional channels. This is critical for rapid scaling as well as a potential additional revenue source.

With major launch issues solved and behind us, we are concurrently extending GLDY into channels that have not historically had access to tokenized commodity products. Integrations are underway to bring GLDY to wealth-manager distribution platforms and to retirement-account custodians, and we are progressing primary-issuance and secondary-trading integrations with established institutional trading venues. We are also developing a non-security version of GLDY designed to broaden the product’s distribution reach. Beyond GLDY, the platform is being prepared to support additional tokenized commodity launches.

We are also strengthening the team that drives distribution. We are in the process of hiring a Head of Distribution and are continuing to build out our dedicated product sales team focused on GLDY and future launches.

Financials

As reflected in our most recent 10-Q, we continue to be responsible stewards of capital. Even as we scale with key hires, cash spend remains careful, and liquid assets and securities on balance sheet exceeded $40 million at quarter end. Co-Founders Morgan and Henry have forgone equity grants for this year to reduce dilution. The company is well capitalized to execute on the milestones set for 2026, 2027, and beyond.

The Road Ahead

What makes Streamex compelling is scalable platform with a working first product, demand from institutional and accredited investors, sufficient capital, a strong and growing team, and a position in one of the largest markets being moved on-chain. GLDY has shown the model works. The opportunity in front of us is to compound that proof across the commodities universe, and we are building toward exactly that.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, AUM growth, platform expansion, distribution initiatives, and liquidity initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Streamex, is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Streamex from time to time. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex