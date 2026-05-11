Aeries Technology Partners with Two Circles to Launch New Hyderabad Office

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced its collaboration with Two Circles, the global sports and entertainment marketing and technology business that helps organizations grow audiences and revenues, to support the launch of Two Circles’ Hyderabad office.

Aeries leveraged its expertise to support Two Circles in establishing its Hyderabad office as part of the company’s continued global expansion. The office is already operational, with a growing team working in close coordination with Two Circles’ teams in Melbourne, London, and Vancouver.

“We are pleased to partner with Two Circles as they expand their global operations with the launch of their Hyderabad office,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer at Aeries Technology. “India continues to attract global organizations looking to access deep technology talent and build long-term capabilities. We are glad to support Two Circles as they establish and grow their presence in India and strengthen their APAC operations.”

“Our Hyderabad office represents an important step in strengthening our global capabilities,” said Wyndham Richardson, Group Executive Director at Two Circles. “India offers exceptional talent, and we look forward to growing our presence, team, and client base in the market. Aeries’ deep understanding of the local operating environment has been instrumental in helping us establish quickly and effectively as we continue to expand across APAC.”

The collaboration reflects Aeries’ continued focus on supporting global organizations expanding into India. As demand for technology and engineering talent grows, companies increasingly look to India to build long-term capabilities and scale their global operations. Aeries is well-positioned to support them at every step.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com