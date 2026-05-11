MindBio Develops Fatigue Prediction Model using Speech Analytics and AI

Early warning technologies for the detection of neurologically active substances and fatigue by an analysis of voice using the Company’s proprietary AI.

MindBio is on track for testing of Edge AI Kiosk hardware and software late Q2, 2026.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF), (the “Company” or “MindBio”), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice analytics for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, is pleased to announce the Company has developed a fatigue recognition and detection technology using an analysis of voice and the Company’s proprietary AI. The fatigue module will be added to the Company’s Edge AI Intoxication Detection Kiosks as an add on commercial feature designed to predict and detect fatigue in high risk industries such as aviation, road transport and mining, where sobriety and alertness is paramount to safety.

In a world first claim by the Company, in its recent patent application titled “Detection of Neurologically Active Substances and Fatigue in a Human by Analysis of Voice Characteristics”, the technology aims to predict intoxication from a range of substances plus fatigue, in an add on to the Company’s anticipated commercial offering which is on track for initial commercial testing in late Q2, 2026. The technology processes human voice audio signals using a short sentence or pangram to identify an individual potentially affected by a neurologically active substance, or by fatigue.

The Company’s CEO Justin Hanka said, “The digital health diagnostics market represents a significant opportunity for MindBio to leverage its non-invasive diagnostics technology with a first mover advantage in the detection of neurologically active substances and now fatigue from voice and AI. The Company has claimed 15 world firsts in its recent patent application filing and is progressing towards commercialisation with the development of its Edge AI Intoxication & Fatigue Detection Kiosks.”

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer

+61 433140886

justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com

www.mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to complete the Offering and option grants on the terms announced, and the development of its enterprise platform using voice and powered by AI for use in detecting drug and alcohol intoxication. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “budget,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “scheduled,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “to be,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the gross proceeds of the Offering; the failure to obtain the final regulatory approval; and technical challenges in the development or deployment of its enterprise platform; general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; and unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information in this press release.