NordVPN adds AI Voice Detector to its Chrome extension

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity company NordVPN is adding an AI Voice Detector to its Chrome browser extension, giving users a way to identify AI-generated voices in real time while browsing the web. The feature analyzes audio playing in any active browser tab and delivers a verdict on whether the voice is human or AI-generated.

AI Voice Detector was developed by NordVPN and a NordLabs team of cybersecurity experts. The underlying model was trained on thousands of real and AI-generated audio samples and uses a custom neural network to distinguish between human and synthetic voices.

The update comes as AI-generated voice technology becomes increasingly accessible and harder to detect by ear. Tools capable of cloning a voice from just a few seconds of audio are now widely available online, making synthetic voices an increasingly common weapon in scam calls, impersonation attacks, and manipulated video content.

“AI-generated voices have become one of the most convincing tools in a scammer’s arsenal, and most people have no reliable way to tell the difference,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN. “We built an AI Voice Detector to close that gap, delivering a real-time checker that runs entirely on your device, so you can trust what you’re hearing without sacrificing your privacy.”

How it works

Once activated in the NordVPN Chrome extension, AI Voice Detector captures the audio stream from the active browser tab and runs it through an on-device neural network model in real time. The audio continues playing normally for the user throughout.

The result appears both inside the extension popup and as a small, unobtrusive notification on the webpage itself, color-coded for clarity: green for human speech, red for an AI-generated voice, and amber for potentially AI-generated audio. All of the analysis happens entirely on the user’s device. When the user stops detection or closes the tab, all audio buffers are immediately discarded.

AI Voice Detector cannot hear what is being said. The feature analyzes acoustic characteristics only, meaning it is technically incapable of understanding, recording, or interpreting the content of any conversation. No user identity, browsing history, cookies, or account information is accessed at any point.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to enhance online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. Known for its user-friendly design, NordVPN offers some of the best prices on the market and covers 211 locations across 137 countries worldwide. For more information, visit nordvpn.com .

Contact:

Vilius Kardelis

vilius.kardelis@nordsec.com