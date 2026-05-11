HubSpot, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS). The investigation focuses on HubSpot’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, HubSpot reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and provided its outlook for the second quarter and full year 2026. Although the Company reported total revenue of $881.0 million, up 23% on an as-reported basis and 18% in constant currency compared to the prior-year period, HubSpot also disclosed near-term execution pressures associated with its artificial intelligence, pricing, and go-to-market transition.

During the Company’s earnings call, HubSpot stated that artificial intelligence was transforming its selling motion and that customers were increasingly seeking pricing tied more directly to outcomes and “proof of value earlier in the sales process.” The Company disclosed that, in April 2026, it made several pricing and packaging changes, including lowering the price of Customer Agent, moving to outcome-based pricing for Customer and Prospecting Agents, and introducing 28-day free trials for its agents and HubSpot AEO.

HubSpot further stated that, “[i]n the near term, these changes may extend sales cycles as customers evaluate our agents and AEO as part of broader purchases.”

The Company also disclosed that it “made a deliberate investment in April to train our sales reps on the Spring Spotlight innovations and the shift to credits, which reduced sales capacity during the month.” As a result, HubSpot stated that “Q2 got off to a slow start” and that it had reflected those dynamics in its guidance.

In addition, HubSpot disclosed that “Q1 net new ARR growth was a bit below constant currency revenue growth” and that “the sales enablement and sales motion changes” discussed on the call “do challenge net new ARR growth in the short term.”

Following these disclosures, HubSpot’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether HubSpot complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in HubSpot stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com