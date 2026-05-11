Alectra joins province-wide call to reduce rising powerline-related fatalities during Powerline Safety Week

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities is joining electricity distributors across Ontario to raise awareness about the dangers of overhead powerlines, as new data from the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) highlights a rise in powerline-related fatalities.

According to the ESA’s latest Ontario Electrical Safety Report, 43 per cent of all occupational electrical fatalities between 2014 and 2025 were caused by contact with a powerline. The report also shows a 29 per cent increase in the rate of powerline-related fatalities when comparing 2015 to 2019 with 2020 to 2024.

“These are preventable incidents, and the recent increase underscores the need for everyone to stay alert and work safely around powerlines,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice-President, Network Operations and Safety, Alectra Utilities. “Powerlines can pose serious electrical hazards in our communities. By taking a few simple precautions, we can help keep ourselves, our families and workers safe.”

Powerline Safety Week runs from May 11 to 17 and encourages utilities, workers and residents to take simple steps to reduce the risk of serious injury or death.

“Many fatalities and serious electrical incidents involve people who unintentionally contact powerlines while they’re working,” said Patience Cathcart, Public Safety Officer at ESA. “The risks extend well beyond those in the electrical trades to others who work in proximity to overhead powerlines, including roofers and arborists. On these sites, awareness must be shared, and when something doesn’t look safe, people need to speak up. That’s how we build a culture of safety across the province and help ensure workers go home safely.”

Alectra’s safety reminders

Alectra is urging customers to follow these safety tips when working or spending time outdoors:

Stay at least three metres away from overhead powerlines

Remember that electricity can arc without direct contact

Always look up before lifting ladders, long-handled tools or equipment

Never trim trees near powerlines yourself; hire a qualified contractor

Never attempt to remove objects such as kites, drones or branches caught in powerlines

Keep children and pets away from utility poles, transformers and powerlines

Call Ontario One Call before digging for any project

Report vegetation or equipment concerns near powerlines to Alectra





What to do if you see a downed or damaged powerline

Alectra reminds residents to stay at least 10 metres away from any downed line, about the length of a school bus, even if it appears inactive.

If a powerline comes into contact with your car, stay inside and call 911 immediately. The vehicle can act as a protective barrier. Only exit if there is immediate danger, such as a fire.

“Downed powerlines are extremely dangerous and should always be treated as live,” added Hudson. “If you see one, stay back, keep others away and call 911 immediately.”

For more information about powerline safety, visit: alectrautilities.com/powerlinesafety.

ABOUT ALECTRA UTILITIES CORPORATION

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future. Learn more at: alectrautilities.com.

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Media Contact

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN

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