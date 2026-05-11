Thousands of Canadians to Come Together for MS Walk This May to Support the MS Community

TORONTO, ON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of Canadians will come together this May 31st for MS Canada’s annual MS Walk, a powerful, community-driven event dedicated to supporting people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). With over 50 in-person locations across the country and a flexible virtual participation option, MS Walk welcomes every Canadian to join a collective effort to move closer to a world without MS.

Approximately 12 people in Canada are diagnosed with MS every day. That is one person every two hours. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world and MS Walk is a great place to learn more about how we can all support Canadians living with MS. Together we raise awareness, forge lasting and meaningful connections and make sure nobody living with MS feels alone. For many, the event stands as an introduction to the MS community, turning an unpredictable diagnosis into a shared journey supported by friends, family and neighbours.

“MS doesn’t just affect the person diagnosed; it ripples through families, friendships, and entire communities,” says Gemma Cowan, Assistant Vice-President of Community Fundraising at MS Canada. “When we walk on May 31, we’re fostering a sense of belonging and showing our loved ones that they don’t have to face their MS journey alone. Together, we are walking towards a brighter future for all Canadians affected by MS.”

In the last 35 years, MS Walk has grown from a grassroots campaign into a national event and source of pride for the MS community. This year, MS Canada aims to raise $4.4 million in support of Canadians living with MS. Funds raised help improve the lives of people affected by MS across Canada through wellness and support programs that can improve quality of life.

Your support helps create meaningful change that removes barriers for Canadians living with MS through informed, collective advocacy efforts in the areas of income and employment security, MS treatments, and MS care and housing. Funds raised also further MS research in Canada. Since 1948, MS Canada has invested over $233 million in MS research which has contributed to faster, more accurate diagnoses, advances in our knowledge of MS risk factors and disease mechanisms, and improvements in MS treatment and care.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Locations: 50+ in-person locations across Canada, plus a virtual Canada-wide option.

Who Can Join: Everyone! Individuals, families, coworkers, and community members are all welcome to participate in this inclusive and accessible event.

MS Canada is committed to being a trusted voice for the MS community, ensuring nobody affected by MS feels alone. By joining MS Walk, you become part of a united and inviting community, moving us closer to a future free of MS.

To register, volunteer, donate or find a walk location near you, please visit MSWalks.ca.

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About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.