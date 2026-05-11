LegalZoom to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom. (Nasdaq: LZ), America’s #1 online legal services company, today announced that Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Management’s fireside chat will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website at https://investors.legalzoom.com .

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

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