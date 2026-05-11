Registration Now Open for Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo – The Nation’s Premier Event for the Next Era of End-to-End Connectivity

Fourth Annual Event Convenes November 18-20, 2026 in New Orleans, LA; Register at www.broadbandnationexpo.com/register

NEW ORLEANS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo today announces that registration is officially open for the fourth annual event taking place November 18-20 at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. Recognized as the nation’s largest meeting ground for end-to-end broadband, the event brings together service providers, equipment manufacturers, technology innovators, and federal, state, and local government leaders to drive collaboration and progress across the broadband and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Produced in partnership with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo is designed to accelerate high-speed internet access and adoption by showcasing the strategies, funding, and technologies shaping the next generation of broadband in America. As the foundational infrastructure enabling future technologies, applications, and U.S. leadership in AI, broadband is central to innovation and economic competitiveness. The event’s theme, “Broadband & Beyond – The Next Era of End-to-End Connectivity,” reflects this critical role. Register here.

“Broadband Nation Expo brings together service providers, government leaders, communities, and industry to spur investment, expand access, and remove barriers to next-generation connectivity. Through a dynamic mix of education, innovation, and networking, it’s where practical solutions come together to extend opportunity and power the future of end-to-end connectivity,” said David Drain, Show Director, Questex.

Broadband Nation Expo will deliver a dynamic agenda tailored for all stakeholders.

Education program

The education program includes pre-conference workshops, keynotes, panel sessions, fireside chats and a post-event workshop, including:

120+ speakers from industry and government

40+ sessions across five key topics: Hybrid Horizons: Navigating Fiber, Wireless and Satellite Interoperability at Scale Built to Last: Creating Long-Term Sustainability, Resilience, and Community-Centric Connectivity No AI Without Broadband: The Critical Role of Physical Networks in Enabling AI, Edge Compute and Data-Driven Services BEAD & Beyond: Public Leadership, Policy Execution, and the Future of Broadband Funding

Two conference tracks on November 19: Hybrid Horizons and Built to Last





Event highlights

Technology-agnostic showcase featuring leading suppliers covering fiber, fixed wireless, DOCSIS, satellite, AI and more

Fierce Network Awards Reception & Ceremony

Exclusive networking, including curated meetings and receptions

Broadband Nation Connect program offering strategic networking opportunities through eight curated 15-minute meetings with high-level prospects

For additional details and to register, visit Broadband Nation Expo .

Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X .

Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com .

About TIA



The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) advances trusted digital infrastructure for a connected world. Representing more than 400 companies globally, TIA brings industry and government together through standards development, government advocacy, certifications, and industry programs to support resilient, innovative infrastructure.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

Broadband Nation Expo

kwilliams@questex.com