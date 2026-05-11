BambooHR and Clair Launch Fully Integrated On-Demand Pay

DRAPER, Utah, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR ®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced the launch of BambooHR On-Demand Pay, powered by Clair . This embedded financial solution allows eligible employees to access earned wages instantly, providing a safety net against rising costs.

Quick Facts: BambooHR On-Demand Pay

What it is: An embedded Earned Wage Access (EWA) tool.

An embedded Earned Wage Access (EWA) tool. Core Benefit: Employees can access wages before payday with no interest or credit checks.

Employees can access wages before payday with no interest or credit checks. Cost to Employer: $0 (Free for all BambooHR customers).

$0 (Free for all BambooHR customers). Integration: Fully embedded into BambooHR Payroll and mobile app.

Fully embedded into BambooHR Payroll and mobile app. Speed: Transfer options include free 1–3 business days or instant transfers for a small fee.



Meeting the Growing Demand for Flexible Pay Options

According to the 2025 BambooHR Compensation Trends Report , 50% of employees struggle with rising costs of living. As financial volatility increases, access to earned wages has evolved from a "perk" to an essential component of the employee experience.

BambooHR partnered with Clair to address these challenges, prioritizing financial literacy and secure, supportive options that integrate seamlessly into the modern workflow.

“An employee's financial life doesn't stop between paychecks,” said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. “We are solving a primary pain point for employees while giving employers a powerful tool for retention and satisfaction—all within one unifying platform.”

How On-Demand Pay Works for Employers and Employees

BambooHR On-Demand Pay is designed to remove the administrative burden typically associated with pay advances. Unlike third-party tools that require separate logins, employees can enroll in minutes and access their available earned wages without leaving the platform they already rely on to manage their pay, time, and benefits.

Key Features & Benefits:

Zero Employer Liability: The solution is free for all BambooHR packages. There are no funding requirements or impacts on company cash flow.

The solution is free for all BambooHR packages. There are no funding requirements or impacts on company cash flow. Automated Payroll Sync: No manual adjustments are required. Advances are based on wages already earned, and repayment is automatically managed by Clair via the employee's linked bank account.

No manual adjustments are required. Advances are based on wages already earned, and repayment is automatically managed by Clair via the employee's linked bank account. Self-Service Access: Employees manage their own requests via the BambooHR desktop or mobile app, eliminating HR paperwork.

Employees manage their own requests via the BambooHR desktop or mobile app, eliminating HR paperwork. No Credit Impact: Because advances are tied to wages employees have already earned—not borrowed against future income–there is no interest, no credit checks, and no late fees.

Because advances are tied to wages employees have already earned—not borrowed against future income–there is no interest, no credit checks, and no late fees. Flexible Disbursement: Employees choose between no-cost transfers (1–3 business days) or instant transfers for a $4.99 fee.*



“BambooHR has built one of the most trusted HR platforms for growing businesses,” said Nico Simko, CEO and Co-Founder of Clair. “By embedding Clair directly into BambooHR, we’re helping employers offer meaningful financial flexibility to their teams—without added complexity. Together, we’re modernizing the way people get paid.”

To learn more about BambooHR On-Demand Pay, visit https://www.bamboohr.com/integrations/listings/bamboohr-on-demand-pay .

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and act with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

About Clair

Clair is a mission-driven fintech company offering embedded earned wage access products to break the traditional two-week pay cycle by giving people access to money they’ve already earned, at no cost to employers. Supported by its partnership with Pathward®, N.A., Clair is available at more than 160,000 work locations across 29 industries, increasing retention and financial wellness amid front-line worker shortages. Clair is based in New York and has raised $93.7 million in equity funding from investors including Thrive Capital, Upfront Ventures, Kairos HQ, and Founder Collective. For more information, visit getclair.com .

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across its Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at pathward.com .

Disclosures

All advances are originated by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. All advances are subject to eligibility criteria and application review. Terms and conditions apply.

*Instant transfers typically occur in seconds but may take up to 30 minutes.