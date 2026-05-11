Solésence Launches New Skin Health Technologies: WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™

New platform technologies enable OTC-grade sensitive skin claims in previously inaccessible anhydrous formats and bring environmental protection deeper into the color cosmetics assortment

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc . (Nasdaq: SLSN) a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced the commercial availability of two proprietary platform technologies: WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™. Both technology platforms are available through finished goods for brand partners globally, and represent a significant expansion of the Company's ingredient technology portfolio.

The launch of WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™ advances Solésence's mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity, and the science of beautiful skin. Each platform was developed to address longstanding formulation constraints within health-infused beauty. Consistent with the Company's vertically integrated model, each technology platform is embedded within Solésence's finished goods offering, allowing brand partners to access differentiated product claims, expanded category reach, and clinically validated performance.

WHSPR™: Advanced Allantoin Delivery for Sensitive Skin

WHSPR™, which has received multiple patents in the United States and globally, is a delivery system for allantoin, which is a well-known skin health ingredient on the OTC skin protectant monograph. WHSPR™ enables the use of allantoin at high concentrations with stability, including in anhydrous product formats such as serums, balms, and face and lip oils, where stability and solubility constraints have historically prevented its effective application. By embedding WHSPR™ within its finished goods, Solésence allows brand partners to access OTC skin health claims and sensitive skin-focused products across skincare, suncare, and color cosmetics categories.

Independent clinical studies demonstrated that WHSPR™ delivers statistically significant improvements across all primary endpoints, with 100 percent of study panelists showing measurable improvement in skin barrier recovery, barrier strength, hydration, and redness reduction. Specific outcomes include up to 63 percent reduction in redness at 48 hours compared to no reduction in untreated control, up to 36 percent improvement in skin barrier recovery at 48 hours compared to 4 percent in untreated control, 23 percent improvement in skin barrier strength compared to no improvement in untreated control, and immediate hydration improvements of up to 112 percent above baseline, with up to 18 percent sustained over two weeks.

WHSPR™ supports skin protectant and lip protectant claims under the applicable FDA OTC monograph, enabling brand partners to substantiate regulatory-compliant marketing positions in product categories that have previously been inaccessible for allantoin-based claims. Because Solésence delivers these benefits through finished goods, partners receive products that are fully formulated, clinically supported, and commercially ready, with the aesthetic sensorial profile expected of a premium daily-use cosmetic.

Chromalüm™: Precision Color and HEV Protection for SPF Color Cosmetics

Chromalüm™ is a high-brilliance precision color technology designed to work in conjunction with the Company’s globally patented, award-winning Kleair™ technology. When combined with Solésence Kleair™, the system enables the integration of broad-spectrum sun protection — including targeted high-energy visible, or HEV, light protection in the 400 to 450 nanometer range — into color cosmetics without compromising color quality or aesthetic performance. Leveraging globally accepted GRAS-status colorants alongside Kleair™, Chromalüm™ provides brand partners with a fully integrated color and protection system for product categories where achieving efficacious SPF and HEV protection in high-sheer formulas has historically been difficult.

The technology supports both high-sheer and full-coverage formulations across a broad range of product formats, and is compatible with Solésence Kleair™ to enable fully integrated system formulation. Chromalüm™ also supports high-SPF and water-resistant formula development, extending its applicability to active and sport-oriented color cosmetic products. Preclinical data demonstrates best-in-class HEV protection performance relative to comparable available technologies. As with all Solésence technologies, Chromalüm™ is made available to brand partners through finished goods, with Solésence handling formulation, manufacturing, and quality assurance end to end.

Since the first Solésence brand partner product launch in 2018, the Company has supported dozens of beauty brands across skincare, suncare, and color cosmetics categories on a global basis. The commercial launch of WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™ further extends Solésence's suite of transformative technologies and reinforces the Company's vertically integrated model — enabling brand partners to access breakthrough innovation, fully realized in finished goods, through a single manufacturing relationship.

“When we explore new ingredient technologies, we start with the end consumer in mind, and what those consumers’ needs are,” commented Dr. Harry Sarkas, Chief Scientific Officer at Solésence. “Together, WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™ expand the range of products that can deliver key skin health claims around protection and healing, removing the barriers that have historically limited where skin health innovation can go.”

“The convergence of health, wellness, and beauty is reshaping what consumers expect and creating a significant commercial opportunity for brands that can substantiate their claims,” said Kevin Cureton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solésence. “WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™ open product categories and formats that were simply out of reach before now. They also expand our ability to participate in adjacent categories, including hair and scalp care, in the future. We believe that represents a meaningful growth opportunity, and we are excited to bring new and innovative products to market with our brand partners.”

For more information about WHSPR™ and Chromalüm™, or to explore a brand partnership, please contact Solésence at solesence.com.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

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