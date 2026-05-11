Made In Cookware Announces National Launch at Williams Sonoma, Debuting Precision-Engineered Tennessee Cast Iron

Austin, TX, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Made In Cookware, the brand trusted by the world’s most decorated professional kitchens, today announced its official retail debut in select Williams Sonoma stores nationwide. This expansion brings Made In’s award-winning, American-made Stainless Steel collection to retail shelves and marks the exclusive wholesale debut of the brand’s new Cast Iron collection.





A New Standard in Cast Iron



While Made In is a leader in professional-grade Stainless Clad and Carbon Steel, the new Cast Iron line represents the culmination of years of R&D. Manufactured in Tennessee, this collection delivers the heat retention and consistency the material is known for, but with a refined, ergonomic profile that allows for the agility required in a restaurant environment.





"We didn't want to release just another cast iron pan; we wanted to fix the category's biggest flaws for the people who use these tools 12 hours a day," said Chip Malt, Co-founder and CEO of Made In. "Partnering with Williams Sonoma as our exclusive wholesale launch partner allows us to bring these professional-grade tools directly to the most discerning home cooks."



Standard cast iron is often defined by its heft and rough cooking surface, but like all of Made In’s offerings, the brand brought chef insight and performance-obsessed design to this cookware mainstay. Built off custom molds, designed for ideal cooking shape—such as the curve of a basting spoon—each piece is individually lathed to reduce weight and ceramic-tumbled to create a smooth surface. The result is a completely bespoke pan that offers superior natural nonstick performance, easier maintenance, and the balanced weight distribution professional chefs and home cooks have long sought in this heritage category.



Made In Cast Iron by the Numbers



To deliver a better product than anything else on the market, Made In has reimagined the manufacturing timeline from the ground up including:

Hand-finished construction: Each pan spends more than double the time on the line compared to standard cast iron.

16 Separate Processes: From mold to finish, every piece undergoes 16 distinct quality and refinement steps (vs. the industry standard of 4-5).

1-to-1 Seasoning: Unlike mass-produced pans sprayed on a conveyor belt, Made In pans are seasoned individually to ensure 100% total coverage and a superior out-of-the-box finish.

The Machined Cooking Surface: Individual lathing and ceramic tumbling create a surface that is significantly smoother and lighter, providing the performance of a vintage pan with modern durability.

Made In For Williams Sonoma Collection Highlights





Cast Iron Frying Pan (8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch): Starting at $129.95

Cast Iron Frying Pan, 14-inch: $249.95

Cast Iron Braiser: $249.95

Cast Iron Dutch Oven: $299.95

10-Piece Stainless Clad Set: $799.95

Stainless Clad Frying Pan (8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch): Starting at $129.95

Stainless Clad Saucepan (2 qt. and 4 qt.): Starting at $149.95

Stainless Clad Saucier, 3 qt.: $179.95

The collection will be available starting May 11 at select Williams Sonoma locations, and online at williams-sonoma.com. To celebrate the partnership, all Williams Sonoma stores will host launch events on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 giving customers the opportunity to see Made In Cookware in action in-store.



About Made In Cookware

Made In Cookware (Made In) is a premium cookware brand based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2017 but born of a 4th-generation, family-owned kitchen supply business, Made In creates best-in-class cookware developed in partnership with the world’s finest chefs and foremost craftsmen. Today, you'll find Made In products in more than 4,000 restaurants, in the hands of James Beard Award-winning chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, and in the kitchens of home cooks everywhere. For more information, visit madeincookware.com.

Contact Info



Katrina Montgomery

katrina@madeincookware.com

+1 512-957-9956

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