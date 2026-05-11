Federal Home Loan Banks Deploy $1.1 Billion in Housing and Community Investment

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank System (FHLBanks) today released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting its continued role as a reliable source of liquidity for approximately 6,400 financial institutions and a key driver of housing affordability and economic development across the United States. In 2025, the FHLBanks committed more than $1.1 billion in statutory and voluntary funding to support affordable housing and community development initiatives, helping address persistent housing supply challenges and expand access to homeownership.

The report also underscores the System’s core liquidity mission, noting a combined $677 billion in advances (loans to members) outstanding at year-end, as well as $18 billion in mortgage loan purchases during 2025. Advances are backed by high-quality collateral such as residential mortgages and mortgage-backed securities and provide critical support to members’ ability to fund long-term assets like 30-year mortgages, respond to deposit fluctuations, and maintain stable access to credit for households and businesses.

“The FHLBanks deliver reliable access to critical funding that strengthens local lenders and, in turn, the thousands of communities they serve,” said Ryan Donovan, President and CEO of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks. “Financial institutions nationwide rely on their Federal Home Loan Bank in all economic conditions to help finance homes, support small businesses, and promote long-term growth. Providing steady, reliable access to liquidity is the foundation that makes our affordable housing and community development work possible. We are especially proud of the more the $1.1 billion in housing and community investment deployed in 2025, which reflects our commitment to addressing one of the key issues facing our country today.”

Key 2025 Impact Report Highlights:

$718 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funding, supporting the construction, rehabilitation, and preservation of affordable housing





$507 million in voluntary contributions to affordable housing and economic development





$18 billion in mortgage loan purchases in 2025, for a total of $79 billion in mortgage loans held at year-end.





$7.8 billion in Community Investment Program (CIP) advances supporting housing initiatives





$2.5 billion in Community Investment Cash Advance (CICA) funding for economic development





More than 55,000 housing units created and 73,000+ families supported through housing and community programs





Approximately 13,800 first-time homebuyers assisted with home purchases





As the housing market continues to evolve, the FHLBanks remain committed to addressing persistent affordability challenges and ensuring that local lenders have the capital and tools needed to serve their communities effectively.





Independent research cited in the report shows that FHLBank funding has contributed to a $1.8 trillion increase in member lending over time, including $850 billion in residential real estate lending, helping expand access to credit nationwide.

Beyond housing, FHLBank-supported funding continues to fuel local economies and support small businesses, infrastructure projects, and disaster recovery efforts in communities across the country.

The report features stories from all 11 regional FHLBanks illustrating how deep ties to local communities and member-driven insights help address local needs – from financing affordable housing developments and supporting first-time homebuyers to expanding small businesses and assisting communities recovering from natural disasters.

To read the full 2025 Impact Report click here.

About: The FHLBanks are 11 regionally based, wholesale suppliers of lendable funds to financial institutions of all sizes and many types, including community banks, credit unions, commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions. The FHLBanks are cooperatively owned by member financial institutions in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The steady supply of lendable funds from FHLBanks helps U.S. lenders invest in local needs including housing, jobs, and economic growth. The Council of FHLBanks represents all 11 FHLBanks.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Council of FHLBanks

Peter E. Garuccio

202-955-0002 ext. 14

pgaruccio@cfhlb.org