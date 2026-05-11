CBAK Energy to Participate in 18th China International Battery Fair from May 13 to May 15, 2026

DALIAN, China, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy", or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced its participation in the upcoming 18th China International Battery Fair, one of the most influential international exhibitions for the battery and new energy industries (“CIBF 2026”, or the “Event”), scheduled from Wednesday, May 13 to Friday, May 15, 2026.

Event Details:

Date: May 13-15, 2026 (Beijing Time)

May 13-15, 2026 (Beijing Time) Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, No. 1 Zhancheng Road, Fuhai Street, Bao’an District, Shenzhen, PRC

Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, No. 1 Zhancheng Road, Fuhai Street, Bao’an District, Shenzhen, PRC Booth Number: Booth T025-1, Hall 5



Representatives from CBAK Energy’s sales, R&D and management teams are expected to attend the Event. The Company also expects to showcase selected product samples and prototypes, including certain next-generation larger-format battery products currently under development, subject to availability.

Investors, customers, industry partners and other interested parties are invited to visit the Company’s booth and meet with its representatives.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company’s products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn

About CIBF 2026

CIBF is one of the world’s influential exhibitions for the battery and new energy industries. Organized by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, CIBF 2026 is expected to cover an exhibition area of 280,000 square meters and attract more than 3,000 exhibitors and over 350,000 visitors. The Event will showcase technologies and solutions across the battery value chain, including power batteries, energy storage, fuel cells, battery management systems, battery materials, manufacturing equipment, pack technology and recycling.

For more information, please visit the official CIBF website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s expected participation in CIBF 2026, planned product displays, product development activities and future business opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn