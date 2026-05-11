Wreaths Across America and The American Legion Announce New Partnership to Support Veterans, Military Families and Communities Nationwide

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) and The American Legion are proud to announce the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that formalizes a collaborative partnership focused on supporting veterans, service members and military families across the country. This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to honor service, strengthen communities and expand opportunities for American Legion posts to engage in meaningful fundraising while supporting the yearlong mission of WAA.

Through this collaboration, American Legion posts are encouraged to participate in WAA’s Sponsorship Group Program, which offers a unique opportunity to raise funds for post initiatives while sponsoring veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day. Through the program, participating posts can earn funds for every wreath sponsorship generated, enabling supporters to “do good twice” by honoring veterans and directly supporting Legion programs in their communities.

Founded in 2007, WAA is best known for organizing wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 5,500 locations nationwide each December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Beyond December, WAA’s year-round, free programs include educational resources for K–12 students, a Mobile Education Exhibit, partnerships with like-minded organizations, and Wreaths Across America Radio, “A Voice for America’s Veterans.” As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, WAA’s 2026 theme, “Remember Me,” emphasizes the importance of honoring not just collective service but also the individual lives, stories, and sacrifices behind each name.

“The American Legion has long been a valued partner in helping honor our nation’s heroes on National Wreaths Across America Day,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of WAA. “This formal partnership allows us to deepen that relationship, expand awareness of both organizations’ missions, and provide American Legion posts with another meaningful way to engage their communities while supporting veterans and military families year-round. As we approach our nation’s 250th anniversary, our theme ‘Remember Me’ reminds us that every service member has a name, a family and a story that deserves to be remembered.”

Founded in 1919, The American Legion is the nation’s largest veterans service organization, with more than 1.4 million members devoted to honoring the fallen, advocating patriotism, promoting national security, mentoring youth, and supporting service members, veterans, and their families.

“American Legion posts support Wreaths Across America every December in this solemn tribute to our nation’s heroes,” American Legion National Commander Dan Wiley said. “As veterans, we understand the importance of honor and remembrance for those who came before us, which is why Wreaths Across America Day is so important. With this new agreement, our respective organizations will be able to build upon that for the good of our communities, states and nation.”

As part of the MOU, both organizations will collaborate on educational outreach, mission awareness campaigns, and cross-promotional opportunities that highlight resources, volunteer engagement, and community support initiatives. Together, WAA and The American Legion aim to expand the impact of their missions beyond annual wreath-laying events and to inspire communities to support veterans year-round.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom. Each year, the organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at thousands of participating locations in all 50 states and beyond, while carrying out its mission through year-round programs, education, and community outreach. To learn more about Wreaths Across America and its year-round mission, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest U.S. veterans’ organization, with more than 1.4 million members who strengthen the nation through programs, services, and advocacy for veterans, service members, youth, and communities. To learn more about The American Legion, visit www.legion.org.

Attachment