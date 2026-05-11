Fogo de Chão Expands in New York with New Location at Green Acres Mall

DALLAS, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the signing of a lease agreement for a new location at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, New York. The restaurant, located at 2034 Green Acres Road, will be part of Green Acres’ 400,000 square-foot redevelopment, which broke ground in May 2025 and is transforming the Long Island shopping destination with new retail, dining, and entertainment options.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fogo de Chão to Long Island and join Green Acres during this exciting new chapter,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We’ve been expanding in New York for more than 13 years since opening our first location in Manhattan, and the market continues to be incredibly important to us. We’re excited to expand our presence in the region and look forward to sharing our rich culinary heritage and vibrant dining experience with the Valley Stream community and guests throughout Long Island.”

Green Acres, owned and operated by Macerich, is undergoing a comprehensive transformation that reimagines the property as a modern, mixed-use destination. Conveniently located in close proximity to John F. Kennedy International Airport, the center serves as a key retail and dining hub for both local residents and travelers. The project includes a striking new grand entrance for the northeast wing and an attractive streetscape with outward-facing tenants, plus outdoor dining, new outdoor green spaces and aesthetically pleasing common area spaces, creating an elevated experience for the Long Island community.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Fogo de Chão to Green Acres," said Jamie Bourbeau, Senior Vice President, Leasing of Macerich. "Fogo’s commitment to exceptional dining and authentic hospitality is a perfect fit for what we’re building. As we reimagine Green Acres as Long Island’s premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, adding a brand like Fogo represents exactly the kind of experience we want to create.”

The new Green Acres location is part of Fogo’s accelerated growth strategy in 2026, with a development pipeline that includes strategic domestic and international openings in markets such Las Vegas, Nevada, Peabody, Massachusetts, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tegucigalpa, Honduras and more. The restaurant will showcase Fogo’s enhanced design and innovation platforms, offering a warm, timeless and approachable setting where guests enjoy a 360-degree view of an open Churrasco grill and can watch Gaucho Chefs butcher, hand carve and grill high‑quality cuts of protein over an open flame.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

About Green Acres

Located in Valley Stream, New York, on the border of Queens and Nassau County, Green Acres is a major regional retail destination with convenient access from Sunrise Highway, the Nassau Inter County Express (NICE) buses N1 and Elmont Flexi within Nassau, or the Q87 Rush and Q89 Rush buses from Queens. The center is undergoing a 400,000-square-foot redevelopment that will introduce an 80,000-square-foot ShopRite supermarket, outward-facing retail spaces, new outdoor green areas, expanded dining zones and a dramatic new entrance to the northeast wing. Green Acres is already home to a dynamic mix of top retailers and restaurants including Macy’s, Old Navy, HomeGoods, Primark, Uniqlo, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Burlington and Pandora, along with Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle and more. For more information, visit www.shopgreenacres.com.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 41 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com