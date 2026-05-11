UTime Limited Provides Update on Due Diligence Progress for Proposed Transaction with Feixiaohao

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) (“UTime” or the “Company”), a company focused on technology innovation and digital infrastructure development, today announced that its ongoing financial, legal and operational due diligence relating to the proposed transaction with Feixiaohao Technology Inc. (“Feixiaohao”) is progressing smoothly and in an orderly manner.

As previously disclosed, UTime entered into a non-binding letter of intent regarding a potential strategic transaction involving Feixiaohao, a widely recognized Web3 data and information platform serving millions of cryptocurrency and blockchain users globally.

The Company believes that both parties have maintained active communication and coordination throughout the due diligence process. UTime and Feixiaohao are currently working closely with their respective advisors and professional teams to evaluate various aspects of the proposed transaction, including business integration opportunities, technology infrastructure, market expansion strategies and long-term development plans.

Management of UTime believes that the proposed transaction could further strengthen the Company’s strategic positioning in the evolving Web3 and digital data infrastructure sector. The Company also believes that Feixiaohao’s established market presence, user base and industry resources may provide meaningful synergies with UTime’s future business initiatives.

“We are pleased with the progress of the ongoing due diligence work and the constructive discussions between both parties,” said Hengcong Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of UTime Limited. “We believe this potential transaction represents an important strategic opportunity for UTime as we continue to explore expansion into innovative digital technology and Web3-related infrastructure businesses.”

UTime emphasized that the proposed transaction remains subject to the completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, satisfaction of customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will be executed or that the proposed transaction will ultimately be completed.

About UTime Limited

Trading under the Nasdaq ticker WTO, UTime Limited is engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile devices in China and globally. The company aims to provide cost-effective products and serves a broad customer base. For more information, visit UTime’s website at utimemobile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause UTime’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding UTime’s proposed acquisition of the data platform “Feixiaohao,” including whether the parties will negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, whether the acquisition will be completed, and, if acquired, whether the Company will be successfully deploy any post-acquisition plans, integration activities, synergies, expected benefits, or Web3 infrastructure expansion initiatives. These forward-looking statements, and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, including those described in UTime Limited’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

UTime Limited

7th Floor, Building 5A

Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District

Shenzhen, People’s Republic of China 518061

Tel: (86) 755 86512266

qhengcong@utimemobile.com