Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Size to be Valued at USD 4.70 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Increasing Awareness Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2026–2035.

Growing awareness campaigns, better access to specialized hematology care, and rising diagnosis rates of inherited bleeding disorders are driving the Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market's consistent expansion. Patient outcomes are being greatly improved by the growing use of preventative therapy strategies and the move toward targeted biologics.





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U.S. Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.07% from 2026–2035.

The U.S. Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market leads globally, driven by advanced hematology care infrastructure, strong reimbursement support, and presence of key players, such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, CSL Behring, and Grifols. Access to expensive biologics and preventative treatments is nevertheless supported by favorable rules from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Rising Diagnosis Rates and Increasing Awareness of Bleeding Disorders to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main structural reasons propelling market expansion is the growing awareness of the underdiagnosis of Von Willebrand disease. Due to low knowledge and the lack of regular screening procedures, patients, particularly those with mild or moderate illnesses, frequently went untreated in the past. However, things have begun to improve.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Plasma-Derived VWF Concentrates dominated the Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market with 41.36% share in 2025 due to the plasma-derived factor replacement therapies that remain the clinical standard for managing moderate to severe VWD cases. From 2026 to 2035, the Recombinant VWF (rVWF) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the 2026–2035 forecast period as they have lower risks of infection globally.

By Disease Type

The Type 1 VWD segment held the largest share of 65.45% in 2025, driven by its high prevalence as the most common and typically milder form of the disorder. The Type 2 VWD segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the 2026–2035 forecast period attributed to the more complex nature of Type 2 variants globally.

By Route of Administration

The Intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of 72.45% in 2025 as most treatments for VWF deficiencies and more sophisticated biological drugs are given intravenously. The Intranasal segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, over the forecast period globally.

By End User

The Hospitals segment maintained the highest end-user share of approximately 56.24% in 2025 as hospitals are considered the main venues where the treatment of moderate to severe cases of VWD globally. The Homecare Settings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the 2026–2035 forecast period.

By Distribution Channel

The Hospital Pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 60.11% in 2025 as the majority of treatments for VWD include expensive biological products globally. The Online Pharmacies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR over the forecast period.

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Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Regional Insights:

Due to its well-established hematological healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rates, and advantageous reimbursement rules that favor biological treatments, North America held the largest market share in 2025, accounting for 38.43% of global Von Willebrand Disease Treatment sales.

Due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of uncommon bleeding diseases, and more testing facilities, the Asia Pacific region is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 8.69% between 2026 and 2035. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the nations that will experience growth in the Asia Pacific area, and China's massive population contributes to the revenue created.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Behring

Grifols S.A.

Octapharma AG

Sanofi S.A.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Kedrion S.p.A.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

LFB Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Shire (now part of Takeda)

Octapharma USA Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Green Cross Corporation

SK Plasma Co. Ltd.

Biotest AG

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Recent Developments:

2026: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company continued to expand global access to its recombinant von Willebrand factor therapy Vonvendi, with broader adoption across Europe and Asia-Pacific, alongside ongoing clinical programs evaluating its use in prophylactic treatment settings to reduce bleeding episode frequency.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company continued to expand global access to its recombinant von Willebrand factor therapy Vonvendi, with broader adoption across Europe and Asia-Pacific, alongside ongoing clinical programs evaluating its use in prophylactic treatment settings to reduce bleeding episode frequency. 2026: CSL Behring advanced its plasma-derived VWF portfolio with increased investment in plasma collection infrastructure and fractionation capacity expansion, aiming to strengthen global supply reliability and meet rising demand for bleeding disorder therapies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT ADOPTION & TREATMENT UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand therapy adoption trends among von Willebrand disease patients, utilization of VWF-based therapies versus desmopressin, and regional shifts between plasma-derived and recombinant treatment approaches.

– helps you understand therapy adoption trends among von Willebrand disease patients, utilization of VWF-based therapies versus desmopressin, and regional shifts between plasma-derived and recombinant treatment approaches. CLINICAL OUTCOME & BLEEDING CONTROL ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate reduction in bleeding episodes, treatment adherence rates, therapeutic efficacy, clotting factor normalization outcomes, and risks associated with inhibitor development or thrombotic complications.

– helps you evaluate reduction in bleeding episodes, treatment adherence rates, therapeutic efficacy, clotting factor normalization outcomes, and risks associated with inhibitor development or thrombotic complications. NEXT-GENERATION BIOLOGICS & THERAPEUTIC INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover opportunities in recombinant therapies, gene therapy research, long-acting biologics, personalized treatment solutions, and digital health tools for bleeding monitoring and therapy tracking.

– helps you uncover opportunities in recombinant therapies, gene therapy research, long-acting biologics, personalized treatment solutions, and digital health tools for bleeding monitoring and therapy tracking. CLINICAL PIPELINE & R&D ADVANCEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze ongoing clinical trials, advanced-stage therapy pipelines, R&D investments, and innovation trends focused on safer and extended-duration von Willebrand disease treatments.

– helps you analyze ongoing clinical trials, advanced-stage therapy pipelines, R&D investments, and innovation trends focused on safer and extended-duration von Willebrand disease treatments. HEALTHCARE ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT DYNAMICS – helps you identify how reimbursement policies, regulatory approvals, home-based care adoption, and self-administration trends are influencing treatment accessibility and market expansion globally.

– helps you identify how reimbursement policies, regulatory approvals, home-based care adoption, and self-administration trends are influencing treatment accessibility and market expansion globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading von Willebrand disease treatment providers based on biologic innovation, therapy portfolios, pricing strategies, clinical advancements, and global commercialization efforts.

Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.26 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.76% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Desmopressin (DDAVP), Plasma-Derived VWF Concentrates, Recombinant VWF (rVWF), Antifibrinolytics, Others)

• By Disease Type (Type 1 VWD, Type 2 VWD, Type 3 VWD)

• By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intranasal, Oral, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics / Hemophilia Treatment Centers, Homecare Settings, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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