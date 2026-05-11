Intellias and OroCommerce Partner to Accelerate B2B Commerce for Manufacturers, Wholesalers, and Distributors

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellias , a global partner for AI-enabled product engineering and digital solutions, has announced a partnership with OroCommerce , the AI-enabled B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for complex B2B commerce. The collaboration focuses on enabling businesses to manage multiple sales channels efficiently and to scale digital commerce in a composable way.

Intellias optimizes Oro’s flexible architecture to complex digital transformation at global scale. Intellias also applies its AI expertise within Oro’s native CRM to support predictive demand forecasting and data-driven decision-making.

“We bring together innovative technology and deep industry experience to empower manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, building merchants, and DIY retailers to meet evolving market demands. By combining Intellias’ AI and agentic capabilities with Oro’s robust B2B commerce platform, we aim to deliver agile, scalable solutions that drive growth and efficiency.” - Myles Bunbury, P. Eng., VP of Consumer Solutions at Intellias.

“Intellias brings exactly the kind of deep technical expertise that our enterprise customers demand. This partnership strengthens OroCommerce’s ability to serve manufacturers and distributors who are serious about transforming their commerce and revenue operations. It also gives Intellias’ clients access to a platform built specifically for the complexity of B2B.” - Aaron Sheehan, VP of Strategy & Partnerships at Oro, Inc.

This partnership delivers practical advantages for businesses:

Unified commerce: the ability to manage wholesale, franchise, and direct-to-consumer sales on a single, streamlined codebase

the ability to manage wholesale, franchise, and direct-to-consumer sales on a single, streamlined codebase Seamless logistics: real-time synchronization of sales, inventory, and delivery through IoT integration

real-time synchronization of sales, inventory, and delivery through IoT integration Faster time-to-market: accelerated launch of complex marketplaces using ready-made features and tools

accelerated launch of complex marketplaces using ready-made features and tools Composable architecture: a flexible, open-source approach that allows solutions to evolve with business needs

Intellias continues to deepen its expertise in digital commerce, particularly in B2B. With more than two decades of retail and digital commerce experience, Intellias integrates engineering, data, and AI capabilities across core enterprise platforms — OMS, PIM, CMS, ERP — to help B2B companies increase operational efficiency, enhance data-driven decision-making, and scale in a dynamic market.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global partner for AI-enabled product engineering and digital solutions, helping companies globally accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization and embrace innovation at scale. For more than 20 years, Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes to ensure lasting change for its clients, such as HERE Technologies, ZEEKR, Elmos Semiconductor, TomTom, Smava, CRX Markets, FinCompare, and Travis Perkins.

About Oro Inc.

Founded in 2012 by the original creators of Magento, Oro Inc. builds enterprise B2B software that helps organizations sell, serve, and operate digitally. OroCommerce combines eCommerce, CRM, marketplace management, payments, invoicing, automation, and AI to give businesses a single view of customers, transactions, and workflows. Recognized by industry analysts, OroCommerce powers hundreds of midmarket and enterprise customers across chemicals, construction, food, HVAC, and industrial components.

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