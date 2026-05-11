F1 Driver Yuki Tsunoda Joins All-Star Cast of Automotive Personalities Attending Velocity Invitational

Sonoma, CA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s premier car culture celebration – Velocity Invitational – is welcoming F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda to Sonoma. He will join a distinguished list of automotive personalities, making himself available to connect with fans and take his first hot laps around Sonoma Raceway in some of the historic vehicles from the paddock. This follows last week's announcement that actor Sung Kang will also attend the weekend activities and preview his new movie DRIFTER on Friday evening.

The 25 year-old Tsunoda began his journey in Tokyo racing karts from the age of nine. Rapidly rising through the ranks, he joined the Honda Formula Dream Project in 2016, winning the JAF Japan F4 East Series in 2017 and the Japanese F4 Championship in 2018. This success catapulted Yuki into the Red Bull Junior Team in 2019, where he raced in FIA Formula 3 before a successful Formula 2 season in 2020, finishing third overall. His next step took him into Formula One with AlphaTauri in 2021, retaining his seat the following two years and through the rebranding to Racing Bulls in 2024. Yuki’s natural ability saw him promoted to the Red Bull Racing F1 team for the Japanese Grand Prix in 2025 until the end of the season. This year Tsunoda is the test and reserve driver for both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls and joins us at Velocity Invitational in between his F1 commitments.

Through Yuki’s tenacious driving and large personality, he has established a huge global fanbase who will be able to see and meet him in the paddock at Velocity Invitational on May 30. Not only will Yuki make himself available to the fans but he’ll also be taking a few hot laps in some of the legendary vehicles gathered for the historic racing taking place that weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

“I’m really excited to visit Velocity Invitational,” Tsunoda said. “I’ve always wanted to drive the Sonoma track, so this is the perfect excuse for me to do it in some amazing cars and with great people!”

The entire team at Velocity Invitational is excited to welcome Yuki to the event. "Yuki has one of the most passionate fan bases in all of motorsport, and a huge chunk of them call Northern California home,” said Ryan Turri, General Manager of Velocity Invitational. “We're excited to be creating another chance to connect Yuki to the Bay Area. Even better, this will be Yuki's first time driving Sonoma Raceway, and watching him attack that track is going to be a genuine moment for his fans."

Yuki will be appearing at Velocity Invitational on Saturday, May 30. More details on his schedule and activities will be released in the coming weeks.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Velocity Invitational ignites at 9am on Friday, May 29 and won’t let off the gas until 6pm on Sunday, May 31. Located at Sonoma Raceway, there are a variety of ticket options including single-day and weekend passes, the special Friday Night Meet with Sung Kang and Larry Chen for $20, family and couple’s bundles, luxury packages, plus add-ons such as VIP access, hospitality with wine tastings, vehicle ride-alongs, parking and camping. Visit viavelocity.com for info and purchases.

EDITOR’S NOTE

High-resolution images from the 2024 Velocity Invitational event are available for editorial use here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/rop35efl8rg6ug3sm0fg0/ABYpsItPWK7MVNuMtdIHFLA?rlkey=iawnfiuxolup55gcbeaxgelv9&dl=0

ABOUT VELOCITY INVITATIONAL

Velocity Invitational is North America’s premier motorsport and lifestyle festival held in the heart of California wine country. The event brings together world-class historic motorsport, modern hypercars, rare collections, and immersive car culture, all paired with exceptional culinary experiences, fine wines, and luxury hospitality. Designed to captivate lifelong enthusiasts and new enthusiasts, Velocity Invitational blends speed, design, craftsmanship, and community into a three-day celebration unlike any other in North America. For more information, visit viavelocity.com

CONTACT

Jonathan Wong at The ID Agency (jonathan@theidagency.com)

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