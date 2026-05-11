Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes 

MCLEAN, Va., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”). Each of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the applicable STACR trust identified in the table below (each, a “Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 4, 2026 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated May 4, 2026 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, May 8, 2026 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $1.4 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust

CUSIP Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) Original Principal Amount Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted1 Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted2 STACR 2020-DNA6 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA6 35566CBD6 / U3197RBD5 US35566CBD65 / USU3197RBD53 $139,000,000 100.00 % $139,000,000 STACR 2021-DNA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-DNA1 35564KBD0 / U3201WBD8 US35564KBD00 / USU3201WBD84 $208,000,000 99.88 % $207,760,000 STACR 2021-HQA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-HQA2 35564KGR4 / U3201WGR2 US35564KGR41 / USU3201WGR26 $100,000,000 14.55 % $14,550,000 STACR 2022-DNA4 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA4 35564KWT2 / U3201WWT0 US35564KWT23 / USU3201WWT08 $537,000,000 86.64 % $465,266,000 STACR 2022-DNA7 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-DNA7 35564KL49 / U3201WL39 US35564KL497 / USU3201WL393 $180,000,000 48.78 % $87,800,000 STACR 2022-HQA2 M-1B Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2022-HQA2 35564KB32 / U3201WB30 US35564KB324 / USU3201WB303 $187,000,000 91.44 % $171,000,000 STACR 2023-DNA2 M-1A Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2023-DNA2 35564KT58 / U3201WT49 US35564KT581 / USU3201WT495 $382,000,000 80.52 % $307,570,177 Total $1,392,946,177

Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent. For STACR 2022-DNA4 M-1B, STACR 2022-DNA7 M-1B, STACR 2022-HQA2 M-1B and STACR 2023-DNA2 M-1A, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $3,200,000, $10,000,000, $37,504,000 and $17,634,739, respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery Deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (212) 723-6106 or (800) 558-3745 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube