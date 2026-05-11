Black Bear Sports Group's Michigan Arenas Welcome Hundreds of New Players to Hockey This Season Through Free and Entry-Level Programming

Learn to Play Hockey Participation Surges at Black Bear Michigan Arenas





Sunrise, FL, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bear Sports Group, one of the nation's premier operators of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues, today announced continued progress in expanding access to youth hockey across its Michigan arenas, where free and low-cost entry-level programming continues to welcome new players to the sport during the 2025-26 season.

From July 2025 through February 2026, Black Bear's Michigan arenas introduced more than 850 first-time players to hockey through the company's free Take a Shot at Hockey (TASH) program, which is in its inaugural year. Over the same stretch, year-over-year participation in Learn to Play Hockey at Black Bear’s East Lansing arena climbed more than 200%.

According to the Aspen Institute's Project Play, ice hockey ranks as the youth sport with the highest barriers to entry in the country. Black Bear's entry level programming is designed to grow the game by lowering those barriers for new players and providing ice time, certified instruction, and head-to-toe equipment at no cost.

Take a Shot at Hockey is the free first step in Black Bear's player development pathway. After completing TASH, interested players can continue into low-cost Learn to Play Hockey opportunities, including Black Bear Learn to Play programs and NHL/NHLPA Learn to Play programming hosted and supported at Black Bear arenas. To make the pathway clear and easy for families, Black Bear's arenas use visible in-arena progression charts, QR-code registration points, and outreach to community organizations so new families understand where to begin.

“The important thing is consistency,” said Scott Branovan, Black Bear Sports Group’s Regional Director of Operations for Michigan, Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. “These programs need the right ice times, the right equipment, clear communication and a direct next step while a child is excited about being on the ice. When those pieces work together, families can see hockey as something their child can try, continue and grow with.”

The Michigan work is part of Black Bear's broader effort to expand access to hockey nationwide. Across the company's arenas, 10,000 kids have been introduced to free and entry-level hockey programs so far this season.



About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey supporters, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, the company manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit www.blackbearsportsgroup.com.



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