Forensic Genomics Research Report 2026 - Global Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2031

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Genomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Forensic Genomics Market is expected to expand from USD 602.55 million in 2025 to USD 1.43 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.62%.

Market expansion is largely fueled by rising global crime rates that necessitate sophisticated DNA profiling and identification methods.

Additionally, the continuous evolution of DNA analysis tools and government efforts to create or enlarge national DNA databases heavily stimulate market demand. For example, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that by 2024, the CODIS database had produced over 20 million offender profiles, assisting in more than 600,000 cases.

Even with these positive factors, the high financial investment needed for cutting-edge genomic technologies poses a major obstacle to market growth. The steep expenses tied to advanced machinery, specialized reagents, and intricate bioinformatics software act as a severe constraint for many forensic labs, especially in developing areas, which ultimately slows down wider market adoption and practical application.

Market Drivers

Progress in DNA analysis and genomic technologies acts as a central catalyst propelling the global forensic genomics market forward. Ongoing breakthroughs in sequencing systems, bioinformatics, and DNA profiling allow forensic facilities to handle difficult samples, such as trace or degraded DNA, with heightened precision and sensitivity. These technological leaps also promote the use of sophisticated techniques like forensic genetic genealogy, broadening the investigative scope for previously unsolvable mysteries. As noted by WLRN, the Texas-based company Othram reported in April 2026 that its technology helped solve at least 600 cold cases across the country.

Such advancements are vital for establishing kinship, identifying human remains, and connecting suspects to crime locations, ultimately strengthening law enforcement worldwide. At the same time, rising government support and financial backing for forensic science play a critical role in building the market's infrastructure and operational scale. Authorities around the world increasingly acknowledge the importance of advanced DNA testing for public safety and crime solving, prompting direct investments in specialized training, technology integration, and database growth.

These efforts primarily aim to shrink forensic case backlogs and improve tools for intricate investigations. For instance, WLRN reported in April 2026 that the Florida Attorney General unveiled a $600,000 collaboration with a firm focused on linking cold case DNA to genetic genealogy networks. This financial dedication aids in procuring genomic hardware and fostering global partnerships. Additionally, Othram highlighted in December 2025 that a comprehensive review of 477 human remains cases in North America resulted in successful identifications, emphasizing the wide-ranging benefits of forensic genomics fueled by these investments.

Market Challenges

The massive financial investment needed for cutting-edge genomic technologies acts as a major roadblock to the growth of the global forensic genomics market. This hurdle includes the steep expenses tied to acquiring the intricate bioinformatics software, specialized reagents, and advanced machinery required for contemporary DNA testing. Such heavy financial burdens create a significant obstacle for many forensic facilities, especially those functioning on tight budgets or located in developing nations. Consequently, these high upfront costs directly impede the widespread acceptance and practical use of modern genomic practices.

Facilities facing financial constraints frequently find it difficult to purchase necessary equipment and cover continuous operational costs, such as software licenses and daily consumables. This predicament limits their capacity to adopt new genomic methods or modernize their current systems, ultimately hindering broader market progress. To illustrate, the Consortium of Forensic Science Organizations (CFSO) noted in its July 2024 budget brief for Fiscal Year 2025 that the U.S. House of Representatives suggested a minimum of $2,000,000 for high-density sequencing out of the $6,000,000 designated for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). This restricted funding underscores the budgetary constraints experienced by numerous regions, directly affecting the broad utilization of accurate genomic resources in legal and criminal inquiries.

Market Trends

The extensive implementation of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) in everyday casework is profoundly altering what forensic laboratories can achieve. This transition facilitates a more thorough and intricate genetic evaluation for regular criminal cases, surpassing older, lower-resolution techniques. NGS permits the concurrent examination of a vastly greater array of genetic markers, yielding deeper investigative insights even from difficult or trace DNA evidence.

As an example, Syracuse University reported in June 2025 in 'Setting the Standard, Ensuring Justice' that the Kern Regional Crime Lab effectively employed NGS to assess more than 150 genetic markers from one murder investigation evidence sample, a massive leap from the roughly 24 markers identified by previous methods. At the same time, merging artificial intelligence (AI) with bioinformatics for automated data reading is becoming a prominent trend, helping labs manage the surging volume and intricacy of genomic information.

Tools driven by AI simplify the tedious data analysis workflow, boost precision in separating DNA mixtures, and minimize the risk of human mistakes when deciphering complicated profiles. Such automation is essential for increasing laboratory productivity and speeding up the closure of cases. Highlighting this shift, Research.com noted in April 2026 through '2026 AI, Automation, and the Future of Forensic Science Degree Careers' that 35% of forensic science facilities in the United States have already started integrating AI-based technologies into their daily operations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $602.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1430 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Illumina, Inc.

Verogen, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

GE Healthcare

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Neogen Corporation

Eurofins Scientific SE

Othram Inc.

Forensic Genomics Market, By Component:

Kits

Analyzers & Sequencers

Software

Consumables

Forensic Genomics Market, By Technique:

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

PCR Amplification

Forensic Genomics Market, By Application:

Criminal Testing

Paternity & Familial Testing

Biodefense

Others

Forensic Genomics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bh2qj

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