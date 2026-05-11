Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI); Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS); and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) :

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Medpace breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares prior to April 22, 2025, and continue to hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/medpace-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired Medpace securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, you may be able to participate in the pending securities fraud class action.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) and certain of its officers allegedly misled investors concerning the Company’s projected book-to-bill ratio and backlog cancellation rates. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly represented to investors throughout 2025 that Medpace could achieve a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.15 during the second half of 2025, while at the same time allegedly concealing material adverse information regarding elevated cancellation rates and the true state of the Company’s backlog. The complaint further alleges that Medpace repeatedly described cancellations as “well behaved,” and represented that cancellations were not indicative of weakness in the Company’s business environment or funding environment.

On February 9, 2026, Medpace disclosed fourth quarter 2025 results revealing a net book-to-bill ratio of only 1.04, substantially below prior guidance. The following day, Medpace management disclosed that “cancellations were elevated again in Q4,” and that backlog cancellations were “the highest they’ve been in over a year.” On this news, the price of Medpace stock fell from $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026 to $446.05 per share on February 10, 2026 — a decline of more than 15.9%.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares prior to April 22, 2025, and still hold shares today, you may have legal claims and may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If you purchased or acquired Medpace securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, you may also be eligible to participate in the pending securities fraud class action. For more information, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/medpace-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

#MEDP $MEDP #Medpace #ShareholderRights #CorporateGovernance

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI):

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI). The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares on or near the Company’s November 6, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era (NASDAQ: NUAI) and certain of its officers allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas.

On December 12, 2025, however, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report alleging that New Era’s AI pivot was largely a “fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. The same report further alleged that a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders, and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations. On this news, New Era stock fell approximately 6.9% on December 12, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to the complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings. On this news, New Era stock fell an additional 41%, closing at $2.69 per share on December 29, 2025.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares prior to November 6, 2024, and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

#NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) : Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) as a securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares prior to July 30, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/skyworks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? Key allegations of a federal securities fraud class action complaint filed against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and certain of its officers have now survived a motion to dismiss.

The underlying securities fraud complaint alleges that Skyworks, through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Skyworks’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Skyworks’ ability to expand its mobile business and capitalize on its growth potential by investing in new technologies to diversify its portfolio of offerings. It is alleged that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Skyworks’ client base; notably, that its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch. Additionally, the Complaint alleges Defendants oversold Skyworks’ position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle.

On May 6, 2026, the United States District Court for the Central District of California determined that: “Plaintiffs have shown with the requisite plausibility through their confidential witnesses, competitor statements, and analyst reports that material omissions could have been made.” Further, “the allegations in the complaint, taken collectively, give rise to a cogent and compelling inference of scienter that is at least as strong as any opposing innocent inference.”

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares prior to July 30, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/skyworks-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#SWKS $SWKS #Skyworks

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have held Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares since prior to May 14, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/upstart-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Graphic Packaging stock between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Model 22 frequently overreacted to negative macroeconomic signals in performing its risk-separation processes; (2) accordingly, Model 22's overall accuracy and propensity to increase loan approval rates was overstated; (3) Model 22's overly conservative assessment of credit and macroeconomic conditions was having a significant negative impact on Upstart's revenue results, rendering Upstart's previously issued full year 2025 revenue guidance unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares since prior to May 14, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/upstart-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Graphic Packaging stock between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

#UpstartHoldings #UPST $UPST

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com