Italy Redefines Tech Collaboration: “OpportunItaly” Debuts at Web Summit Vancouver 2026 to Bridge Italian Innovation and the Canadian Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), is proud to announce Italy's high-profile participation at Web Summit Vancouver 2026. From May 11 to 14, the Vancouver Convention Centre will serve as the premier stage for the second presentation of OpportunItaly in Canada following PDAC, Toronto - a groundbreaking business acceleration program and digital platform designed to transform how Canadian investors and tech leaders engage with the Italian innovation ecosystem.

OpportunItaly: A "Fair Beyond the Fair"

At the heart of Italy's presence this year is OpportunItaly (opportunitaly.gov.it), a strategic initiative launched to facilitate high-value business matching between international players and Italian excellence. More than just a portal, OpportunItaly acts as a "Fair beyond the Fair," providing a continuous digital bridge that extends the networking opportunities of physical events into a year-round collaboration hub.

For the Canadian market, one of the 20 priority nations targeted by the program, OpportunItaly offers a suite of premium services. Canadian tech executives and distributors can join the exclusive OpportunItaly Buyers Club, gaining access to personalized visits with ITA Trade Analysts, priority entry to major Italian trade shows, and sophisticated digital tools to identify partners across 10 strategic sectors, including but not limited to aerospace, ICT, and green technologies.

Strategic Synergy: Italy and Canada’s Growing Tech Alliance

The timing of this launch is bolstered by record-breaking economic synergy. Italy’s exports to Canada reached 7.15 billion dollars in 2025, with total sales of Italian products hitting a five-year peak of 13.6 billion CAD. Italy currently ranks 5th in Europe for patent applications, with a robust ICT sector valued at over 84.2 billion Euros (approximately 132 billion CAD).

"Our mission is to foster a new era of industrial cooperation," states Carlo Angelo Bocchi, Director of ITA Canada. "With the Canadian market seeing 8 billion CAD in investments last year, the potential for bilateral growth in the startup and SME sectors is unprecedented."

The Italian Pavilion: Innovation in Action

The Official Italian Pavilion, located at Stand #E154 and the adjacent startup island #PS-03, will be officially inaugurated on May 12 at 11:00 AM by the Consul General of Italy in Vancouver, Paolo Miraglia Del Giudice. This space will host seven of Italy’s most disruptive startups and SMEs, each representing the cutting edge of European technology:

NOTARIFY : Specialists in blockchain-based data notarization.

: Specialists in blockchain-based data notarization. DHTA : Experts in data analytics and digital transformation.

: Experts in data analytics and digital transformation. FRED THE USER RESEARCH SHEPHERD : Innovators in market intelligence and user research.

: Innovators in market intelligence and user research. AUDIT-ORIUM IMMERSIVE SOUND : Pioneers in high-fidelity immersive audio technology.

: Pioneers in high-fidelity immersive audio technology. WINK SUITE : Providers of advanced software solutions for business efficiency.

: Providers of advanced software solutions for business efficiency. BYTEK : Leaders in AI-driven marketing and data science.

: Leaders in AI-driven marketing and data science. LEXHERO: Revolutionizing legal-tech with automated contract management.

Visitors to the Pavilion can also engage with the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) desk and the OpportunItaly space, where dedicated staff will provide tailored information on investment incentives and business matching opportunities in Italy.

Exclusive Networking: The Italy-Canada Strategic Session

To further catalyze industrial cooperation, ITA and KPMG Canada, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Italy, will host "The Italy-Canada Strategic Session: Advancing Bilateral Innovation.” This high-level event will take place on May 12, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at KPMG Vancouver (777 Dunsmuir Street, 11th Floor). The session will feature an Investor Arena and live pitches from the seven Italian startups, providing a unique venue for Canadian venture capitalists and corporate leaders to connect directly with Italian innovators.

Contact: rbarletta@marinopr.com

About ITA - The Italian Trade Agency - https://www.ice.it/en/

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental entity that supports the international development of Italian companies and promotes foreign investment in Italy. With a global network of 69 offices, ITA provides information, assistance, and promotional services to thousands of businesses annually. In Canada, ITA operates offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

About MAECI - https://www.esteri.it/en/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) is responsible for Italy's foreign policy and manages the nation's diplomatic and consular network. Through economic diplomacy, MAECI works to strengthen Italy’s global presence and safeguard its economic interests abroad.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91508294-526e-4b0c-b208-dc99672a03c8