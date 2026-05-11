The Boston Beer Company Lights Up Ready-To-Drink Market with All-New 15% Alc. LYTT® Electric Coolers™

Boston, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bright minds behind some of The Boston Beer Company’s biggest innovations today introduce LYTT® Electric Coolers™, the newest single-serve beverage to light up the growing ready-to-drink space.

Packaged in unique, patent pending lightbulb-shaped containers that are glow-in-the-dark, resealable, and widely recyclable, LYTT Electric Coolers are available in six full-flavored, cocktail-inspired styles, all with 15% ABV (alcohol by volume) to electrify drinking occasions for drinkers age 21-plus.

“Lytt stands for standing out in the crowd. The single-serve convenience factor packs a punch on flavor and ABV while clearly signaling that our drinker is ready to light up the occasion,” said Tim Kerrigan, associate director of innovation at Boston Beer. “We think we’ve got lightning in a bottle with this one and are excited to bring Lytt to even more markets later this year.”

LYTT Electric Coolers Highlights

Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 15%

15% Alcohol Base: Malt

Malt Flavors: Strawberry Rita Blue Raspberry Peach Mango Tropical Punch Grape Long Island Iced Tea

Package details: 200 mL (6.8 oz) resealable single-serve containers Unique lightbulb shape design Glow-in-the-dark packaging Widely recyclable

Availability: Select markets launching in mid-May of 2026 Florida Illinois (limited distribution) Ohio Texas Washington

Select markets launching in mid-May of 2026

Where to Buy LYTT Electric Coolers

LYTT Electric Coolers are rolling out in select markets now with expanded availability later in 2026. Drinkers 21-plus can track down all flavors and locations near them at www.drinklytt.com.

How2Recycle® LYTT Electric Coolers

LYTT’s single-serve coolers are packaged using materials that have been designated as widely recyclable by How2Recycle®, the standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public in the U.S. and Canada. Once a delicious Lytt beverage is enjoyed from its unique, resealable, single-serve container, drinkers should empty the container completely and replace the cap before recycling.

“As the first Boston Beer venture into plastic containers, identifying widely recyclable materials for Lytt’s single-serve container and resealable closure was paramount to our path forward,” said Jill Westra, senior manager of sustainability at Boston Beer. “Credibility from How2Recycle is a bright light in Boston Beer’s sustainability journey.”

For more information on LYTT Electric Coolers, visit http://www.drinklytt.com or follow @drinklytt on social media.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

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