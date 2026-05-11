Biodesix Announces ATS 2026 Presentations Providing Real-World Clinical Evidence and Healthcare System Economic Value for Nodify Lung® Testing Strategy

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, today announced that additional real-world clinical and economic data related to Nodify Lung® testing will be shared at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Annual Meeting, May 15 – 20, 2026 | Orlando, FL. The presentations further reinforce the accelerating adoption of Biodesix blood-based testing for earlier detection of lung cancer.

“The presentations at ATS highlight the real-world clinical value and economic advantages of lung nodule management programs that use Nodify Lung® testing for risk stratification,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “It is encouraging to see major academic medical centers and community hospitals leveraging our lung diagnostic tests to expand access, educate patients, and measurably improve care and outcomes.”

Here is a quick reference list of the compelling evidence and case studies at ATS 2026:

May 17, 2026

9:27AM | Biodesix Head of Radiomics, Michael Kammer, PhD, oral presentation, Impact of Prior Cancer History on a Blood-based Autoantibody Test for Lung Nodule Risk Assessment"





May 18, 2026

May 19, 2026

ATS attendees can find Biodesix on the exhibit floor, Booth #1327 . The full abstracts for Biodesix posters and a list of all abstracts being presented at the ATS Annual Meeting can be found here.

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, including Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

(339) 970-2843