Moto Taxi Research Report 2026, Profiles of Uber, Grab, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, ANI Technologies, Roppen Transportation, SafeBoda, Pathao, Bolt, and Didi Chuxing

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moto Taxi Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Moto Taxi Market is anticipated to expand from USD 16.38 Billion in 2025 to USD 27.38 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.94%.

Operating as a licensed transport service where passengers ride pillion with a professional driver, moto taxis deliver flexible, on-demand travel across urban and semi-urban areas. Market growth is primarily fueled by ongoing city traffic congestion, making motorcycle taxis a faster and more economical choice compared to conventional vehicles. Additionally, the widespread use of smartphones allows for effortless booking via digital apps, thereby boosting user convenience and accessibility.

Highlighting regional trends that impact the worldwide market, the Federation of Asian Motorcycle Industries (FAMI) reported that Philippine motorcycle sales hit 1.87 million units in 2025. This 11 percent year-over-year rise was partially stimulated by the growth of ride-hailing platforms. Nevertheless, a major obstacle to wider market growth is the presence of disjointed and irregular regulatory policies across various regions. These inconsistencies create operational doubts and obstruct strategies for cross-city expansion.

Market Driver:

Continuous city traffic gridlock serves as a main driver for the Global Moto Taxi Market's growth, since these nimble two-wheeled vehicles provide a quick alternative in congested metropolitan areas. With cities globally facing rising vehicle numbers, daily travelers are actively looking for swifter and more dependable travel methods. Highlighting this need, the TomTom Traffic Index 2025 noted in January 2026 that out of approximately 500 cities analyzed in 2025, only 34 experienced a decrease in inner-city travel times per kilometer from the previous year. The natural capacity of moto taxis to maneuver through heavy traffic substantially cuts down passenger commute times, making them an essential fix for urban transport issues.

A second major growth driver is the rapid spread of ride-hailing networks and mobile apps, which has radically improved the accessibility and ease of using moto taxi services. These digital systems simplify booking, offer live tracking, and include electronic payment options, ultimately boosting service dependability and user satisfaction. The impact of this technological shift is evident in the financial success of leading industry firms.

For instance, Grab Holdings Limited's Q4 2025 earnings report from February 2026 showed a 20 percent year-over-year increase in its Mobility Gross Merchandise Value, reaching $2.17 billion for that quarter. Moreover, the wider market shows strong financial stability, highlighted by Gojek's March 2026 earnings call, which revealed a 105 percent year-over-year surge in its on-demand services adjusted EBITDA to IDR 1.4 trillion (USD 83 million) for the entirety of 2025.

Market Challenge:

As noted in the market overview, a major hurdle is the disjointed and frequently contradictory regulatory rules present across various regions. These diverse laws create significant operational doubts for motorcycle taxi operators, directly blocking their efforts to build standardized business frameworks or scale operations internationally and domestically. The lack of unified regulations affects essential elements like safety standards, insurance obligations, and licensing rules, which in turn stalls cross-city expansion plans and deters financial investment in the sector.

Consequently, this lack of regulatory uniformity restricts the development of a formalized moto taxi sector, even in areas with large motorcycle populations. To illustrate, ACEM reported that new motorcycle registrations across five major European markets hit 1,002,848 units in 2025. Yet, lacking uniform legal backing for moto taxi services, a portion of these vehicles that could help build an organized and growing market is left underused or restricted to unregulated activities. Such legal uncertainty discourages credible companies from launching or growing their services, thereby stunting overall expansion and professionalization of the worldwide moto taxi industry.

Market Trends:

The push toward fleet electrification and sustainable transit is a major trend shaping the worldwide moto taxi industry, motivated by the need to cut operational expenses and address ecological issues. This movement centers on integrating electric motorcycles into taxi fleets, providing operators with advantages like decreased fuel costs and minimized carbon emissions. Recognizing the benefits of purer city air and the generation of green jobs, development agencies and governments are actively backing this shift.

For example, an August 2025 report from the Mitigation Action Facility titled "Rwanda E-Moto project accelerates the deployment of electric motorcycles" details the initiative's goal to raise more than USD 150 million to boost the availability and use of electric moto taxis. This demonstrates a unified push to develop an electric-powered motorcycle taxi network. Concurrently, strategic alliances with dominant ride-hailing companies are transforming the operational structures and competitive environment of the market. Going beyond basic digital platform integration, these partnerships frequently feature cooperative efforts to improve service productivity and driver well-being.

These ventures allow boutique moto taxi providers to utilize the advanced technology and massive customer networks of leading ride-hailing firms, while the larger corporations gain deeper local market reach and broader service portfolios. Illustrating this, a March 2026 article from the Grab Press Centre titled "Grab, MOVE IT deploy immediate support for driver-partners amid fuel price surge" noted that Grab and MOVE IT teamed up with fuel suppliers such as Blu Energy, Caltex, and Seaoil. This partnership enabled drivers to save up to Php 4 per liter on fuel, a move that directly bolsters the financial stability of moto taxi operators.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $27.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:





Key Market Players:





Uber Technologies Inc

Grab Holdings Ltd

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Roppen Transportation Services Pvt. Ltd.

SafeBoda Technologies Limited

Pathao Ltd

Bolt Technology OU

Didi Chuxing Technology Co







Moto Taxi Market, By Type:

Ride Sharing

E-Hailing

Moto Taxi Market, By Application Type:

Passenger

Load

Moto Taxi Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci5uix

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