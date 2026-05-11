AI in Telecommunication Research Report 2026 - Global $6.75+ Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Telecommunication Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global AI in Telecommunication Market is anticipated to expand from USD 2.88 billion in 2025 to USD 6.78 billion by 2031, reflecting a 15.34% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

Within this sector, artificial intelligence involves embedding machine learning and deep learning into network frameworks and service delivery models to streamline operations, boost performance, and customize user experiences. This growth is largely fueled by the pressing need to lower operational expenses, the rising complexities of managing networks amid 5G and IoT advancements, and the escalating consumer desire for superior network reliability and service quality.

Data from GSMA Intelligence indicates that by 2025, telecom operators had already rolled out 60% of monitored AI initiatives as integrated components of their daily business activities. However, the market's progress faces potential hurdles, notably the hefty upfront capital needed to build and incorporate AI systems, combined with the ongoing struggle to attract and keep highly specialized technical professionals.

Market Drivers

The swift rollout of 5G infrastructure acts as a major catalyst for the Global AI in Telecommunication Market, bringing immense data loads and intricate systems that demand AI-powered management solutions. With 5G networks becoming more ubiquitous, there is a heightened requirement for intelligent automation in domains such as dynamic spectrum allocation, predictive upkeep, and network slicing to guarantee peak functionality. The magnitude of this transition is highlighted by the Ericsson Mobility Report, which projected global 5G subscriptions to hit 2.9 billion by November 2025, making up roughly a third of all mobile connections. Such extensive 5G integration necessitates advanced AI tools to govern complex network activities, allowing telecom companies to preserve system stability and accommodate emerging applications.

Another key factor accelerating AI integration in the telecommunication sector is the push for greater operational efficiency and minimized expenses, as operators strive to refine workflows and maximize resource utilization. Artificial intelligence provides a revolutionary method for controlling rising operational costs through task automation and delivering actionable insights for network optimization.

A February 2026 survey by NVIDIA on the 'State of AI in Telecommunications' revealed that 90% of telecom providers consider AI essential for driving down costs and boosting annual revenue, highlighting a strong industry mandate to harness AI for economic gains. Furthermore, the same NVIDIA report noted that 89% of telecom companies intend to increase their AI spending in 2026, marking a substantial jump from 65% in the preceding year.

Market Challenges

A major roadblock to the expansion of the Global AI in Telecommunication Market is the massive upfront funding required to develop and integrate AI infrastructure. Telecom operators encounter hefty capital expenditures when deploying advanced AI hardware, dedicated software platforms, and robust data management systems. These steep financial barriers can drastically delay or restrict the scope of AI initiatives, particularly for smaller carriers or those managing strict budget limitations, ultimately preventing broader implementation despite the widely acknowledged benefits for operational efficiency and customer experience.

Simultaneously, the critical need to acquire and retain specialized talent presents a severe obstacle for the industry. The scarcity of qualified experts, such as machine learning engineers, data scientists, and AI architects, directly impedes the successful deployment and scaling of AI technologies across telecom networks and service operations. According to ManpowerGroup's 2026 Talent Shortage Survey, AI skills were identified as the most difficult to find globally, with 20% of employers struggling to source personnel capable of developing AI models and applications. Without the necessary expertise, organizations find it difficult to fully leverage their AI investments or create innovative AI-driven services, which consequently slows down overall market growth.

Market Trends

The progression toward Autonomous Network Evolution marks a crucial transition into self-regulating and self-optimizing telecommunications infrastructures. This trend focuses on utilizing AI-powered systems to independently oversee network operations - ranging from resource allocation to resolving system faults - with minimal human intervention. The objective is to enhance network resilience, performance, and flexibility in increasingly complex environments, particularly alongside the expansion of 5G and future network generations.

Such advancements empower service providers to proactively address issues and dynamically adapt to fluctuating data traffic, shifting away from conventional manual or partially automated routines. Highlighting this expectation, NVIDIA's February 2026 'State of AI in Telecommunications' report revealed that 77% of telecom carriers anticipate AI-native networks to launch prior to the deployment of 6G, reflecting a robust industry consensus that smart, autonomous systems will form the foundation of next-generation connectivity.

The increasing deployment of Generative AI applications is emerging as another revolutionary trend, extending past basic automation to facilitate the creation of novel content, enhanced services, and better operational efficiencies within the telecom sector. These sophisticated AI models are being utilized to design unique customer interaction tools, personalized service packages, and assist in network architecture by generating complex setup configurations.

Consequently, telecommunication firms can uniquely position their offerings and streamline internal workflows by automating tasks that historically required human ingenuity and comprehension. Embracing Generative AI is viewed as vital for crafting more intuitive user experiences and launching a new wave of data-centric services. Demonstrating this momentum, the February 2026 NVIDIA survey found that 60% of telecom entities were actively utilizing or evaluating generative AI capabilities, a notable jump from the prior year, underscoring the growing recognition of its potential to reshape telecom operations and service delivery.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Evolv Technologies, Inc.

Infosys Limited

Salesforce, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

AI in Telecommunication Market, By Component:

Solutions

Services

AI in Telecommunication Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

AI in Telecommunication Market, By Application:

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Self-Diagnostics

Network Optimization

Virtual Assistance

Others

AI in Telecommunication Market, By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

AI in Telecommunication Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v241ys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment