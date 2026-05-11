Vegan Cosmetics Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Cosmetics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Vegan Cosmetics Market is anticipated to expand from USD 19.46 billion in 2025 to USD 30.47 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.76%

These beauty and personal care items, ranging from skincare to makeup and haircare, are crafted entirely without animal-derived ingredients or by-products. Market momentum is largely fueled by heightened consumer awareness regarding animal welfare and a strong preference for cruelty-free items lacking synthetic chemicals. The Plant Based Products Council noted in 2025 that 86% of Americans planned to buy plant-based goods, including personal care items, in the upcoming three months, highlighting robust demand.

This enthusiasm, paired with shifting global regulations that ban animal testing, establishes a solid foundation for the industry's continued growth. Despite this positive trajectory, a notable obstacle to market expansion is the difficulty and expense involved in securing high-quality, effective plant-based substitutes for conventional animal ingredients. These sourcing complications frequently result in elevated retail prices. Consequently, this pricing premium can trigger resistance among consumers, particularly those in more price-conscious market segments, thereby limiting broader adoption.

Market Driver

Heightened ethical consumerism and concerns for animal welfare are major catalysts for the global vegan cosmetics industry. Shoppers are increasingly mindful, seeking out brands with vegan and cruelty-free certifications that match their values regarding animal rights and environmental preservation. Major companies are pivoting to meet these expectations; for example, a February 2026 update revealed that L'Oreal Paris broadened its vegan offerings to over 180 SKUs in makeup, skincare, and haircare, marking a 400% surge since 2020.

This rapid portfolio expansion highlights a direct corporate reaction to the growing desire for ethically manufactured beauty solutions. Furthermore, global legislative actions prohibiting animal testing serve as a vital accelerant for this market. Governments are enacting strict laws that ban testing on animals for both raw ingredients and finished cosmetics, forcing brands to utilize cruelty-free testing alternatives.

For instance, according to Souto Correa Advogados, Brazil's President signed Law No. 15.183/2025 in August 2025, outlawing the use of live vertebrates for testing personal care and perfume products. This shifting legal landscape encourages innovation in plant-based recipes while improving market access for vegan businesses, an overall momentum reflected in Unilever's February 2026 financial report, which cited a 4.7% sales growth in its Personal Care division and a 4.3% rise in its Beauty & Wellbeing segment for 2025.

Market Challenge

A prominent hurdle restricting the growth of the Global Vegan Cosmetics Market is the intricate and costly nature of acquiring premium, efficacious plant-based substitutes for standard animal-derived components. These unique raw materials usually require advanced extraction techniques and specialized preservation methods, which significantly inflate production expenses. As a result, manufacturers generally pass these increased manufacturing costs on to shoppers, causing finished vegan beauty products to carry higher retail price tags.

This premium pricing can provoke noticeable pushback from buyers, especially those within demographics highly sensitive to cost increases. Ultimately, this pricing dynamic obstructs market advancement by restricting the availability of vegan cosmetics to a wider audience. Even with rising ethical awareness, shoppers might choose traditional, more affordable products if the price gap for certified vegan alternatives remains too wide.

While the Plant Based Products Council's 2025 survey highlighted that 63% of consumers purchase plant-based goods at least once a month, their willingness to buy is tested when these items, particularly cosmetics, are priced at a steep premium. Consequently, this financial barrier decelerates the pace at which widespread ethical preferences turn into actual purchases within the vegan beauty sector.

Market Trends

The integration of advanced plant-based formulation science is deeply transforming the vegan cosmetics industry by enabling the production of highly sophisticated and effective items. Formulators are increasingly relying on green chemistry and cutting-edge biotechnological processes to create superior plant-based substitutes that maintain high quality and sensory appeal. These scientific advancements help overcome past challenges, such as mimicking the stability and texture previously reliant on animal ingredients.

This commitment to research and development translates into actual market gains; for example, Croda International Plc reported a 10% rise in new ingredient sales for 2025 in their February 2026 financial report, "Results for the year ended 31 December 2025," showcasing how innovation drives product distinctiveness and consumer interest. Alongside formulation advancements, sustainable packaging innovations represent another pivotal trend shaping the market, addressing the broader environmental priorities of today's consumers.

Brands are adopting holistic strategies to minimize their packaging's ecological impact by utilizing biodegradable, refillable, recyclable, and recycled materials. Companies are actively shifting away from virgin plastics toward plant-based polymers or increased usage of aluminum and glass to satisfy demands for eco-friendly product lifecycles. Demonstrating this shift, a March 2026 Resource Recycling article titled "Unilever shifting focus to flexibles targets" noted that Unilever successfully reached its target of utilizing 25% post-consumer recycled plastic in its packaging by 2025, an initiative that strengthens brand trust among environmentally conscious shoppers.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $30.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Coty Inc.

The Body Shop International Limited

Pacifica Beauty, LLC

Milk Makeup, LLC

Herbivore Botanicals, LLC

Cover FX Skincare Inc.

MuLondon Ltd.

Arbonne International, LLC

Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Product Type:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Others

Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Vegan Cosmetics Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3i8f4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment