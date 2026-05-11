Business Jet Industry Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts 2020-2030 Featuring Bombardier, Gulfstream, Dassault, Textron, Embraer, Honda, Pilatus, Boeing, Airbus, Cirrus

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Business Jet Market, valued at USD 28.40 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.84% to reach USD 42.25 Billion by 2030

A business jet is a jet aircraft primarily designed for transporting small groups of individuals, often corporate executives, offering flexible scheduling, direct access to numerous airports, and a secure, productive inflight environment. The global business jet market's growth is largely propelled by the increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals and corporations prioritizing efficient, discreet travel solutions.

Key Market Drivers

The primary drivers propelling the Global Business Jet Market include the increasing population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and the growing demand for corporate and executive travel efficiency. The expansion of the high-net-worth population directly fuels demand as these individuals seek bespoke travel solutions offering privacy, security, and time savings that commercial aviation cannot provide. According to The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024, released in February 2024, the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally rose 4.2% in 2023 to 626,619 from 601,300 a year earlier, indicating a robust client base for business jet acquisitions and usage.

Key Market Challenges

Persistent global supply chain issues represent a substantial challenge hampering the growth of the global business jet market. These difficulties directly impede the availability of essential components and prolong manufacturing timelines, thereby constraining the production capabilities of aircraft manufacturers. The consequence is extended lead times for new aircraft deliveries, which can result in delayed customer acquisition and potentially deferred investment decisions by high-net-worth individuals and corporations seeking efficient travel solutions. Despite consistent demand, the industry's capacity to fully leverage market opportunities is restricted by these logistical impediments.

Key Market Trends

Increased adoption of sustainable aviation practices reflects a growing industry commitment to reducing business jet operations' environmental impact. Operators and manufacturers increasingly invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and explore alternative propulsion. This shift influences purchasing, favoring aircraft capable of utilizing SAF or those designed for greater fuel efficiency. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), sustainable aviation fuel production was projected to triple in 2024 to 1.9 billion liters, indicating a significant industry ramp-up.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Bombardier

Gulfstream

Dassault

Textron

Embraer

Honda Aircraft

Pilatus

Boeing

Airbus

Cirrus

By Jet Type:

Light

Medium

Large

By System Type:

Propulsion

Avionics

Aero Structure

Cabin Interiors

Others

By End User:

Private

Operators

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wngfuz

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