Tryst Hospitality Announces Phased Summer Opening at The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown

Provincetown, MA, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality is bringing the lights back on at The Crown & Anchor with a phased summer rollout as the company begins breathing new life into one of Provincetown’s most iconic queer destinations.

Originally expected to take ownership of the property last fall, Tryst Hospitality ultimately took over nearly five months later than anticipated, compressing renovation timelines ahead of the summer season. Rather than rush a full opening, the company will roll spaces online throughout the summer while continuing upgrades across the property.

One of the company’s first priorities was improving staff housing to ensure the team responsible for operating the property and taking care of guests had upgraded accommodations in place ahead of the season. Guests can expect some of your favorite staff returning for a new season alongside some fresh faces.

“Look, she’s an old girl,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder of Tryst Hospitality. “I could either slap some paint on everything and pretend it was finished or take the time to do this right. I chose to do it right. Provincetown, and the people who make the Crown & Anchor magical, deserve that.”

First Up: The Vault, Paramount, Cocktails, and Chaos

The first phase of openings begins in May, with The Vault, The Paramount, and Wave Bar reopening for the season in late May.

Wave Bar will debut upgrades throughout the summer, while the Courtyard will initially operate as a cocktail-focused outdoor gathering space, perfect for afternoon drinks, late-night mingling, and questionable decisions.

Guests can also expect new programming, new energy, and plenty of classic Provincetown chaos.

JUNK – Select Fridays at Paramount, JUNK is an underwear party built for dirty beats and bad decisions. Expect big DJs from around the Tryst Multiverse, weekly go-go boys, bodies everywhere, and the kind of sweaty, high-energy dance floor Provincetown loves. Every Friday brings a different crowd and a different vibe, but the dress code stays the same: less is more.

SNACK — Saturdays at Paramount deliver world renowned DJs from other iconic Tryst Hospitality destinations, weekly go-go boys, and a crowd ready to dance hard, flirt harder, and keep things playful. Sweaty, chaotic, and always a good time, SNACK brings a different sound and energy every week, with the dance floor packed until late.

During major theme weeks, JUNK and SNACK may step aside for official headline parties and special event programming. The full schedule of parties and events will be announced throughout the season at onlyatthecrown.com and @onlyatthecrown on social media, including P-Town classics like Showtunes on Sundays and Wednesdays, with P-Town favorite VJ Tom Yaz celebrating 26 years, shows from our legendary resident queens Varla Jean Merman, Dina Martina, and Tina Burner and live music featuring local talent, including Piano Man Jon Richardson, Qya Cristál and The Bart Weisman Trio, James Jackson Jr., and more.

Pool Boys, Drag Brunch, and a Mid-Season Glow Up

For Provincetown’s peak summer season, Tryst Hospitality expects to unveil a refreshed pool deck at The Tryst Beach Club with new furniture, new modern design elements, and expanded daytime programming.

Later in the summer, additional spaces will come online, including:

The return of the Cabaret Room

A new restaurant, including fresh, healthy, filling dishes built for long days in the sun and even longer nights out, served until 2 AM.

built for long days in the sun and even longer nights out, served until 2 AM. Drag Brunch every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with two shows daily

“This summer is a little scrappier, a little sexier, and honestly very Provincetown,” said Schukraft. “The important thing is that the Crown is alive again.”

The Tryst Provincetown: Worth the Wait

The hotel portion of the property will not operate during the 2026 season as planning continues for a much larger full-property transformation ahead of next year. Tryst Hospitality says the phased summer rollout is only the beginning, with more extensive renovations planned for the offseason.

“This season is about reopening the heart of the property,” added Schukraft. “Next season is when the real transformation begins.”

For updates, schedules, parties, and programming announcements, follow @onlyatthecrown or visit onlyatthecrown.com.

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About The Crown & Anchor

The Crown & Anchor is one of Provincetown’s most iconic LGBTQ+ destinations, a cornerstone of queer culture, nightlife, and community for decades. Located in the heart of Provincetown, the multi-venue complex includes bars, performance spaces, and a hotel, and is home to The Vault, The Cabaret, and The Tryst Pool Club, as well as the future home of The Tryst Provincetown. Now part of Tryst Hospitality, founded by “The CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft, The Crown & Anchor is entering a new chapter that honors its legacy while evolving for the future. Follow along at @onlyatthecrown.

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan, Provincetown, Fire Island, Rio de Janeiro, Chicago and Wilton Manors by visiting trysthotels.com. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, founded by Tristan Schukraft, is redefining LGBTQ+ travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels is the first luxury gay hotel brand, with properties in premier destinations including Fire Island, Rio de Janeiro, Puerto Vallarta, Provincetown, Wilton Manors, Chicago and San Juan. The company also operates iconic venues such as The Abbey in West Hollywood, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, and The Blue Whale and Pavilion in Fire Island Pines. Beyond hospitality, Schukraft founded MISTR, a leading telehealth platform providing free online access to PrEP and long-term HIV care. Learn more at trysthospitality.com

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