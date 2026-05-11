Atryn (rEVO Biologics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atryn Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The atryn market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by various factors such as the clinical need for antithrombin replacement and success in hereditary antithrombin deficiency management.

The expansion during the historic period was mainly due to regulatory approvals for recombinant proteins, hospital adoption for surgical risk, and advancements in transgenic biologics. Moving forward, market growth will be supported by increased diagnosis of inherited thrombophilia, rising surgical intervention rates, and an expansion in the use of biologic anticoagulants. Furthermore, improved clinician awareness and the growth of personalized coagulation therapy contribute significantly to this trend.

In the forecast period, major trends include the growing use of recombinant antithrombin therapies, an increased focus on rare coagulation disorders, and expansion in preventive thrombosis management. The market is set to witness improved surgical risk management for high-risk patients and a rising adoption of biologic anticoagulants.

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions is a significant driver for the atryn market. Chronic conditions are increasing due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and better healthcare access. These conditions necessitate therapies like Atryn, a recombinant antithrombin, which helps prevent life-threatening clots, reducing severe complications and improving long-term health. According to the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, 60% of adult Americans faced at least one chronic disease, with projections indicating a $2 trillion annual economic cost in the US by 2030.

Personalized medicine's growing emphasis further propels market growth, tailoring treatments to individual genetics and lifestyles. Atryn is pivotal in this space, offering precise treatment for specific antithrombin deficiencies. The Personalized Medicine Coalition noted a rise in FDA-approved personalized treatments, showing an increase from 6 in 2022 to 16 in 2023, thereby highlighting this trend's momentum.

Leading market players are focusing on enhancing biomanufacturing solutions, such as cell-culture-based recombinant protein production. For example, in October 2023, LFB Biomanufacturing expanded its bioproduction capacity in France, aiming to boost cell-culture-derived therapies and meet growing biologics demand.

In terms of regional presence, North America was the largest market. The regions covered in the atryn market report span Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, and Australia.

Report Scope

Routes of Administration: Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC)

Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC) Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Direct Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Applications: Hereditary and Acquired Antithrombin Deficiency, Other Thrombosis-related Conditions

Hereditary and Acquired Antithrombin Deficiency, Other Thrombosis-related Conditions End-Users: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Home Care

Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Home Care Companies Covered: rEVO Biologics Inc.

rEVO Biologics Inc. Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada

Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

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