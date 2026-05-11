CONVENING NOTICE TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2026 OF IBA SA

– WEDNESDAY JUNE 10, 2026, AT 11:00 A.M. –

Dear Shareholder,

We have the honor of convening you to the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of IBA to be held on Wednesday June 10, 2026 at 11:00 A.M., to deliberate on the attached agenda.

The EGM will be held in person at the Company's headquarters. There will also be an online webcast, accessible upon prior registration, but it will not be possible to vote online. This is a simple webcast.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the EGM, within the legal deadlines, by proxy or via the remote voting form (both of which are provided herewith), in order to facilitate the counting of votes.

Alternatively, shareholders are offered the possibility of voting via the platform http://www.abnamro.com/evoting (or, in the case of dematerialized shares, with the intervention of a financial intermediary acting on the instructions of the shareholder - via http://www.abnamro.com/intermediary) managed by ABN AMRO acting as agent of the Company.

You will find all the formalities applicable for attending the EGM, together with the relevant forms, in attachment to this convening notice, as well as on our website (https://iba-worldwide.com/), on the Investor relations > Legal information > Shareholders' meetings page.

If you have any questions concerning this convening notice, please send an e-mail to shareholderrelations@iba-group.com.

Yours sincerely,

________________________________

Mr. Pierre Mottet

Permanent representative of Saint-Denis SA

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Attachments