Atgam (Pfizer) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atgam Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Atgam market report provides insightful statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, and future trends. Atgam, an antithymocyte globulin (equine), is utilized in treating aplastic anemia and preventing organ transplant rejection. Distributed through multiple channels, it caters to adult and geriatric populations and its market value derives from the sales of anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG), measured at 'factory gate' values, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain.

The growth of the Atgam market during the historic period was significantly influenced by clinical effectiveness in T-cell suppression, its established role in treating aplastic anemia, adoption in transplant medicine, limited alternatives, and hospital-based immunosuppression protocols.

Looking ahead, the forecast period is expected to witness growth due to rising transplant procedure volumes, increased demand for targeted immunosuppression, expansion of hematology specialty care, and enhanced supportive care frameworks. Continued clinical guideline inclusions play a pivotal role in driving these trends. A key trend includes its ongoing use in aplastic anemia treatment, increased role in managing transplant rejections, the expansion of immunosuppressive biologic therapies, and improved outcomes in hematologic disorders.

Organ transplantation rates are on the rise, catalyzing the growth of the Atgam market. Factors such as chronic diseases, aging populations, and enhanced research funding in transplantation medicine contribute to this increase. Atgam (anti-thymocyte globulin) plays a critical role in preventing acute rejection in transplant patients by targeting and depleting T-cells, thus reducing immune activity. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, the US saw a record 48,149 organ transplants in 2024, marking a 3.3% increase from 2023. This surge in transplants highlights the growing importance of the Atgam market.

The increasing geriatric population is another driver for the Atgam market. With advancing healthcare technology and increased life expectancy, the number of older adults requiring specialized healthcare is rising. Atgam helps prevent organ rejection and manage autoimmune disorders in this demographic, enhancing transplant outcomes and quality of life. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2030, one in six people globally will be aged 60 or older, with the total projected to reach 1.4 billion, further supporting market growth.

Leading companies in the Atgam market, such as Pfizer Inc., are focusing on regulatory compliance and product transparency through labeling supplements. In February 2023, Pfizer submitted a Prior Approval Supplement to update pharmacokinetic data for ATGAM, ensuring the product information reflects the latest evidence. This initiative supported their commitment to regulatory compliance and enhanced product transparency.

In 2025, North America was the largest region in the Atgam market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in market analyses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Affected by tariffs, the Atgam market faces increased costs associated with equine serum sourcing and biologic processing equipment. These influence hospital pharmacy procurement and transplant centers, albeit encouraging localized biologics manufacturing capabilities, thereby ensuring long-term availability of critical therapies.

Report Scope

Clinical Indication: Renal Transplant Rejection; Aplastic Anemia.

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies.

End-User: Adult Patients; Geriatric Patients.

Regions and Countries: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Data: Historic and forecast data on market size and growth, GDP ratios, expenditure per capita, and market segmentation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8str6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.