Ambirix (GlaxoSmithKline) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambirix Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ambirix market report offers comprehensive statistics, insights on global market size, regional shares, competitors, market trends, and opportunities. This report provides a complete analysis of the current and future industry landscape, aiding stakeholders in navigating the market dynamics effectively.

The Ambirix market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory due to several key factors influencing both historic and forecast periods. The historic growth has been primarily fueled by the global hepatitis burden, childhood vaccination schedules, public health immunization policies, and early combination vaccine approvals. School-based vaccination programs have also played a crucial role. In the forecast period, market expansion is driven by enhanced pediatric coverage, improved vaccine access in emerging markets, long-term immunity benefits, and strengthening public health funding. Additionally, concerted efforts towards global hepatitis elimination goals are contributing to this growth.

Several trends characterize the forecast period: the proliferation of combination vaccines, expansion of pediatric immunization programs, an increased focus on hepatitis prevention, better vaccine compliance through reduced dosage requirements, and government-backed vaccination campaigns.

The growing prevalence of hepatitis infections substantiates the market growth potential for Ambirix. Hepatitis, particularly types A and B, remains a significant global health concern due to escalating infection rates linked to poor sanitation, inadequate vaccination coverage, and increased population mobility. Ambirix, a combination vaccine targeting individuals aged 1-15, offers long-term protection through a two-dose regimen, particularly in high-risk regions. The CDC reported 17,650 new chronic hepatitis B cases in 2023 across the United States, underscoring the need for effective vaccination strategies to curb these infections.

The rise in healthcare expenditure further accelerates the Ambirix market, as financial resources are increasingly allocated towards health services that encompass vaccination initiatives. This trend supports healthcare systems by potentially lowering long-term treatment costs for hepatitis A and B through preventive measures. According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, healthcare spending saw a 5.6% nominal increase between 2022 and 2023, reflecting ongoing investments in public health infrastructure and services.

Increased public awareness of pediatric vaccination further bolsters the market. Public health campaigns, school-based programs, and initiatives from governments and healthcare organizations significantly contribute to raising awareness. By expanding vaccination coverage, especially in historically underserved regions, vaccines like Ambirix play a critical role in safeguarding children's health. The World Health Organization noted an increase in global HPV vaccine coverage among girls from 20% in 2022 to 27% in 2023, highlighting the impact of similar efforts in the hepatitis vaccine space.

GSK plc remains a major player in the Ambirix market. As of 2025, North America was the largest geographical market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Various tariffs affect the market by increasing costs related to vaccine components and storage; however, these are also fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities, supporting sustainable immunization efforts.

Report Scope:

Indication: Hepatitis A; Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A; Hepatitis B Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Pharmacies; Public Health Programs

Hospitals; Pharmacies; Public Health Programs End User: Pediatric; Geriatric

Pediatric; Geriatric Countries: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada.

Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada. Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Five years historic and ten years forecast. Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita insights.

Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita insights. Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, market share analysis.

Major Trends

Growth of Combination Vaccines

Expansion of Pediatric Immunization Programs

Rising Focus on Hepatitis Prevention

Improved Vaccine Compliance Through Fewer Doses

Government Supported Vaccination Campaigns

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivje3p

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