Leo International Precision Health AG Plans Acquisitions of

Nine Additional Assets in Asia and Europe to Accelerate the Commercialization of Its AI-Driven Portfolio Solutions

Expected total transaction volume of EUR 400 – 500 million

Expected total EBITDA of between EUR 50 – 60 million

First asset from the second batch includes a network of 50 beauty clinics across Japan expected to be completed in the second half of 2026

Presentation with press conference today at the German Spring Conference 2026 in Frankfurt at 5.50 pm CET / Session III

The recording will be available on the website following the conference: https://www.liphag.com/news-events/presentations-events

Planegg / Martinsried, Germany, May 11, 2026 – Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH” or the “Company”, ticker symbol: LEOW), a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, today announced the planned acquisition of additional nine portfolio assets.

“These planned acquisitions reflect our approach to building a high-quality, scalable portfolio of healthcare assets”, states Leo Wang, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LIPH. “Combining strong operational businesses with a clear integration and synergy strategy, allows us to create a platform that is greater than the sum of its parts. We believe these transactions will contribute meaningfully to LIPH’s long-term growth and value creation.

The first asset of the planned portfolio expansion is the intended acquisition of all shares in the Japanese company Funnel Ad Inc. (Funnel Group) with a projected purchase price of approximately EUR 48 million.

Funnel Group operates approximately 50 beauty clinics across Japan through its subsidiaries General Incorporated Association Shokeikai, Medical Corporation Seikeikai, Medical Corporation Mitsuhashi clinic, General Incorporated Association Kiboukai and Medical Corporation Joshinkai. The portfolio of established clinic brands includes dio clinic (medical slimming), e-clinic (cosmetic surgery), FIN CLINIC (male cosmetic surgery) and Tokyo Ueno Clinic (urological surgery), all of which are currently owned by the Hatashita family. The signing of the agreement is expected to take place within the next two to four weeks. The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the successful implementation of the planned financing measures and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

“The planned transaction marks a significant milestone in LIPH’s strategy to build a globally integrated precision healthcare platform, combining scalable healthcare services with data-driven innovation,” says Prof. Dr. Joshua Lo, CEO of LIPH. “The clinic network would provide LIPH with immediate access to a sizeable and profitable healthcare services platform in a key Asian market.”

Beyond its financial contribution, the planned acquisition is expected to create substantial strategic and operational synergies within LIPH’s portfolio. Strategically, the acquisition represents a key building block within LIPH’s platform, combining scale, recurring revenue generation and direct patient access. The clinic network is expected to serve as a core commercial infrastructure, enabling the rollout of additional products and services across the LIPH platform, including diagnostics, nutraceuticals and AI-driven applications. At the same time, the platform is expected to support cross-portfolio synergies, for example by providing physical access points for existing portfolio companies such as Dr. PAIN, thereby accelerating commercialization and integration across the ecosystem.

Furthermore, the management board of LIPH intends to acquire eight additional assets operating preventative care clinics, beauty clinics and healthcare platforms, as well as biotechnology and medical products businesses across Asia and Europe.

The expected purchase price of between EUR 400 million and EUR 500 million for all nine assets includes the chain of Japanese beauty clinics described above and is intended to be financed through a combination of bank financing, the issuance of a listed corporate bond and shareholder loans.

The nine assets that are targeted for acquisition had achieved a total EBITDA of between EUR 50 million and EUR 60 million, mostly in the 2025 financial year.

About Leo International Precision Health AG

Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH”, ticker symbol: LEOW) is a holding company building building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem. With a strategic focus on AI-driven precision health assets across Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech, LIPH offers investors access to the expanding Asian and global healthcare and life sciences market. By reconfiguring assets, LIPH integrates technology, data, and operations to accelerate medical outcomes and portfolio performance.

For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on LIPH’s current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. Leo International Precision Health AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of LIPH. No public offering of securities of LIPH will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited.