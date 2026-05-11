Alyglo (GC Biopharma) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alyglo Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Alyglo market research report provides comprehensive statistics, including the global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed market segments, trends, opportunities, and additional data crucial for thriving in the industry. Alyglo serves as a vital intravenous immune globulin therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency treatment across diverse patient populations, distributed through hospital and specialty pharmacies.

The historic growth of the Alyglo market can be attributed to the early adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) in treating immunodeficiency, advancements in plasma fractionation, increased physician awareness, and the expansion of hospital infusion infrastructure.

Throughout the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by a rising prevalence of immune disorders, improved diagnostic rates, the impact of an aging population, expansion of home infusion alternatives, and strengthened plasma supply networks. Emerging trends include a growing demand for IVIG therapies, increased diagnosis of primary immunodeficiency, the expansion of hospital-based infusion services, a focus on plasma-derived therapy safety, and the rising use of long-term immunoglobulin therapy.

The rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases is a significant factor propelling the Alyglo market forward. These diseases weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections. Contributing factors include increased environmental pollution, genetic predisposition, improved diagnostic capabilities, and the widespread use of immunosuppressive therapies.

Alyglo offers intravenous immunoglobulin therapy to enhance the immune system in individuals with primary humoral immunodeficiency by replenishing deficient antibodies, reducing infection frequency and severity, and enhancing patients' quality of life. The Minnesota Department of Health reported a 24% increase in new HIV diagnoses in 2023 compared to 2022, illustrating the rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and their impact on the market.

Key industry players are expanding their treatment portfolios with advanced therapies, such as intravenous immunoglobulins, to address complex immune deficiencies, improve patient care, and facilitate dosing convenience. In November 2024, GC Biopharma USA Inc. introduced ALYGLO, a 10% intravenous immunoglobulin therapy designed for adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency. This therapy employs cation exchange chromatography to enhance patient safety by eliminating coagulation factor XIa, receiving FDA approval, and improving patient access through a limited distribution network.

In August 2024, BioCareSD partnered with GC Biopharma to distribute ALYGLO to patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency using their specialized service model. This collaboration promotes personalized patient care and enhances outcomes for those with rare conditions. GC Biopharma, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, manufactures ALYGLO.

North America emerged as the largest region in the Alyglo market by 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, and more.

Report Scope: Markets Covered:

Clinical Indication: Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI); Secondary Immunodeficiency; Autoimmune Disorders; Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies

End-User: Adult; Geriatric; Pediatric

Geographical Focus: Australia; India; China; South Korea; Japan; UK; France; Germany; USA; Canada.

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Frame: Historic and forecast data spanning 15 years.

Data Insight: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita analyses.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgvrzw

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