Mandatory Notification of Trade

 | Source: DNO ASA DNO ASA

Attached are forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachments


Attachments

Form of Notification Cash Settlement Sameh Hanna May 2026 Form of Notification Cash Settlement Geir Arne Skau May 2026 Form of Notification Cash Settlement Tonje Pareli Gormley May 2026 Form of Notification Cash Settlement Chris Spencer May 2026
GlobeNewswire

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