World’s First 7th-Generation Fully Automated Robot Café to Debut At 2026 NRA Show in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology today announced the U.S. debut of its 7th‑generation intelligent robot café, COFE+, at the 2026 National Restaurant Show 2026 in Chicago. The world’s first and only fully unattended robotic café solution to reach its 7th generation, COFE+ is now the most advanced model available globally.





“The global café industry has long struggled with high rent, labor, energy, training costs and waste,” said Dr. Han, founder of Hi‑Dolphin. “We have finally released a solution that surpasses human baristas in quality, speed, cost and stability.”

Powered by proprietary embodied‑intelligence algorithms, COFE+ delivers industry‑leading performance: an 8‑oz cappuccino in 43 seconds, espresso shot in 30 seconds, and handcrafted or 3D‑printed latte art in just around one minute. This coffee robot can make over 300 types of drinks across eight categories: from fresh coffee to matcha, chocolate, plant‑based and iced drinks, plus signature formulas from 197 countries and 5,000+ customizable taste profiles.





Engineered for 24/7 operation, the kiosk fits in 2.35 m² (25 sq ft) and offers a 10‑year or 500,000‑cup service life. After 7 years of testing across 100+ venue types and over 500 million cups served in 65 countries, COFE+ leads the industry in stability, energy efficiency, variety, throughput and intelligent control.

COFE+ fundamentally alters the cost structure of cafés. Whereas a typical coffee shop allocates 60 to 70 percent of its revenue to labor, rent, build-out and equipment depreciation, the COFE+ system reduces daily operating expenses by as much as 80 percent. The automated coffee kiosk requires no barista, no interior renovation, no plumbing connection and no proprietary software purchase. Monthly utility and connectivity costs are less than $100. Its wheeled design allows operators to relocate the unit as foot traffic patterns shift, mitigating the risk of a poor permanent location.





COFE+ is the only coffee robot to hold a “grand slam” of global certifications (FDA, CE, UK, Japan, South Korea, Australia‑New Zealand, Middle East, UN) and 120 international patents.

“COFE+ has attracted strong interest from restaurant owners and franchisees seeking a high‑volume, premium beverage concept,” Dr. Han said. “It foretells the era of fully unattended beverage service. The National Restaurant Association Show is the ideal venue to expand U.S. adoption.”

Let’s see COFE+ 7th-Generation robot baristas working live at Booth 5014 (South Building)!

Media Contact:

Name: Rebeca Yan

Email:rebeca.yan@hi-dolphin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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