Albuminar-20 (Grifols) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Albuminar-20 Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Albuminar-20 market report provides insights on global market size, regional shares, competitor market share, detailed market segments, and trends.

Albuminar-20 is mainly a sterile 20% human serum albumin solution, used as a plasma volume expander for various therapies in critical care settings. Key formulations include human serum albumin, recombinant albumin, and bovine serum albumin, with major distribution through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

The growth in the Albuminar-20 market during the historic period was driven by its established role in volume expansion, increasing critical care admissions, rising surgical procedures, the clinical acceptance of plasma products, and the standardization of hospital protocols. The forecast period anticipates growth through increased ICU admissions, expansion of trauma care centers, an aging population, demand for stable plasma derivatives, and improved plasma fractionation capacity. Major trends include sustained demand for high concentration albumin solutions, enhanced usage in critical care, and shock management, expanded application in burn and trauma care, a preference for plasma-derived volume expanders, and infrastructure growth in intensive care.

With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the Albuminar-20 market will likely see significant growth. Chronic conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and arthritis often necessitate ongoing medical care and lifestyle changes. These diseases, exacerbated by poor lifestyle habits such as inadequate nutrition, sedentary behavior, and smoking, drive demand for solutions like Albuminar-20. This product helps manage chronic disease complications by replenishing plasma volume and improving fluid balance. For instance, the National Health Service reported an 18% rise in pre-diabetes cases from 2022 to 2023. This increase in chronic diseases is a key driver for the Albuminar-20 market.

Surgical procedures' rise also boosts the Albuminar-20 market. As the population ages, surgeries like joint replacements and cardiovascular procedures are on the rise. Albuminar-20 plays a critical role in surgical care, aiding fluid resuscitation and maintaining hemodynamic stability during operations by restoring plasma volume and reducing perioperative complications. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, there was a 5.8% rise in surgical admissions from 2022-23 to 2023-24, further indicating market growth.

Increased healthcare expenditure is expected to support the Albuminar-20 market by facilitating access to advanced therapies and ensuring available plasma-derived treatments in medical and specialized care facilities. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported a 5.6% increase in healthcare expenditure in 2023, underscoring the market's expansion.

Major players in the Albuminar-20 market include Grifols SA. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific set to grow fastest. The market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and countries including Australia, India, China, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, the USA, and Canada.

The market includes sales of products like human serum albumin solutions and protein replacements, valued at factory gate prices, and related services offered by the creators of these goods. Revenue at the geographic level reflects consumption values and does not incorporate resale revenues within the supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Albuminar-20 Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Albuminar-20 Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Albuminar-20 Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Albuminar-20 Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Sustained Demand for High Concentration Albumin Solutions

4.2.2 Growing Use in Critical Care and Shock Management

4.2.3 Increased Application in Burn and Trauma Care

4.2.4 Preference for Plasma Derived Volume Expanders

4.2.5 Expansion of Intensive Care Infrastructure



5. Albuminar-20 Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Critical Care Units

5.3 Trauma Centers

5.4 Burn Care Centers

5.5 Surgical Centers



6. Albuminar-20 Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Albuminar-20 Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Albuminar-20 PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Albuminar-20 Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Albuminar-20 Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Albuminar-20 Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Albuminar-20 Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Albuminar-20 Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Albuminar-20 Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Human Serum Albumin, Recombinant Albumin, Bovine Serum Albumin

9.2. Global Albuminar-20 Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Shock Treatment, Burns, Hypoalbuminemia

9.3. Global Albuminar-20 Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital and Clinics, Retail and Specialty Pharmacies

9.4. Global Albuminar-20 Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry, Research Institutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53mccf

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