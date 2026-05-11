Acthrel (Ferring Pharmaceuticals) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acthrel Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Acthrel research report provides an extensive analysis of current and future industry scenarios, offering valuable insights into market size, regional shares, and key competitors.

The global Acthrel market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing clinical need for precise adrenal diagnostics and enhanced testing for the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. This growth is supported by advancements in endocrinology, the growing adoption of hospital diagnostic technologies, and regulatory approvals. As we look to the future, the Acthrel market is expected to expand further due to rising endocrine disorder prevalence, improved diagnostic accuracy demands, and the proliferation of specialty diagnostic centers, especially in advanced hospital laboratories.

The Acthrel market is witnessing increased use in endocrine diagnostic testing, focusing on accurate HPA axis evaluation, and expanding specialized hormonal diagnostics. The improvements in diagnostic differentiation of conditions like Cushing's syndrome highlight the rising importance of advanced endocrinology centers.

The demand for diagnostic testing, a critical driver of the Acthrel market, is growing. Advances in medical technology, early disease identification, increased health awareness, and an aging population are key factors. Acthrel aids in diagnosing adrenal insufficiency and related HPA axis disorders by prompting the pituitary gland's secretion of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). According to the UK's National Health Service, diagnostic tests conducted rose from 2,312,030 in 2023 to 2,544,809 in 2024, underscoring the market's expansion.

The prevalence of endocrine diseases significantly affects the Acthrel market's growth. Factors like poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress contribute to hormonal imbalances, leading to metabolic and gland-related disorders. For instance, non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes diagnoses have risen, reflecting this trend.

Healthcare expenditure plays a crucial role in the growth trajectory of the Acthrel market. Increased spending, driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases requiring costly treatments, supports investments in diagnostic technologies and specialized healthcare services. UK statistics show healthcare spending increased by 5.6% in 2023, suggesting further market growth potential.

Leading companies in the Acthrel market include Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Acthrel Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Acthrel Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Acthrel Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Acthrel Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Use in Endocrine Diagnostic Testing

4.2.2 Growing Focus on Accurate HPA Axis Evaluation

4.2.3 Expansion of Specialized Hormonal Diagnostics

4.2.4 Improved Clinical Differentiation of Cushing's Syndrome

4.2.5 Rising Use in Advanced Endocrinology Centers



5. Acthrel Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Endocrinology Clinics

5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4 Academic Medical Centers

5.5 Research Institutions



6. Acthrel Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Acthrel Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Acthrel PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Acthrel Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Acthrel Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Acthrel Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Acthrel Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Acthrel Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Acthrel Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Diagnosis of Adrenal Insufficiency, Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) Axis Testing, Medical Research

9.2. Global Acthrel Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adult, Geriatric

9.3. Global Acthrel Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital and Clinics, Retail and Specialty Pharmacies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6oyq8m

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